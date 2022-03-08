Looking for the latest, most exciting brunch ideas? Here is where to brunch in Bangkok this March 2022.

Along with staycations and spas, the capital city has also mastered brunch. A favoured culinary pursuit by city dwellers, brunch has become a go-to weekend activity for Bangkokians. Here is where to brunch in Bangkok this March 2022.

Colonnade, The Sukhothai Bangkok

‘Brunch you to the Moon’ (THB 3,300++) is more than just a weekend brunch buffet. Brace yourself for a palate-dazzling showcase of world cuisine accompanied by live jazz music. The city’s beloved Sunday brunch at The Sukhothai Bangkok’s Colonnade is back with an amazing selection of food and desserts. Expect seafood, over 25 varieties of cheese, live cooking stations, and much, much more from this afternoon feast.

‘Brunch you to the Moon’ (THB 3,300++) takes place on 13 March 2022 from 12.00pm-3.00pm. For reservations, call 02 344 8888 or email [email protected].

Goji Kitchen + Bar, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s park

If you’re craving Italian tastes and treats, we recommend brunch at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park’s international culinary marketplace this March 2022. Every Saturday, the expert chefs at Goji Kitchen + Bar showcase authentic cuisine from different regions of Italy. Expect famous local antipasti dishes, stone-baked pizzas, grilled swordfish, delectable desserts, and more Italian fare.

‘A Taste of Italy’ (THB 2,199++) is available every Saturday until 27 March 2022. For more information and reservations, call 02 059 5999 or email [email protected].

ALATi, Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

For a Mediterranean brunch, head over to ALATi this Sunday, or any other Sunday. Experience and indulge in the diverse flavours of the Mediterranean region with their selection of dishes inspired by traditional recipes and cooking techniques in Spain, Morocco, Greece, Lebanon, France, and Italy. The dining outlet will serve signature à la carte main courses, as well as all-time favourite buffet selections.

‘Sunday Riviera Brunch’ (THB 3,200++) takes place every Sunday from 12.30pm-4.00pm. For more information and reservations, call 02 162 9000, email [email protected], or Line @siamkempinskihotel.

Stock.Room, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

No restaurant does brunch like Stock.Room. Here, brunch is more than just a meal. Brunch is a lifestyle. On Sundays, Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok’s grocer’s-turned-restaurant is transformed into an all-you-can-eat brunch spot. At ‘Welcome to the Playground,’ diners can indulge in farm-to-table options, authentic Thai cuisine, classic Italian fare, and more. There’s a kids’ play area for the little ones, too. Perfect if you’re looking to feast with family.

‘Welcome to the Playground’ (THB 1,950++) takes place every Sunday from 12.00pm-3.00pm. For more information and reservations, call 02 065 9999.

Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology

For a fun-filled brunch at a standalone dining outlet, keep yourself free on Sunday, 20 March 2022. As part of the Holi festival which falls on 18 March 2022 this year, Charcoal Tandoor Grill & Mixology is hosting an all-you-can-eat Holi-themed brunch. Expect live cooking stations, henna artists, and even Bollywood dance performances as your source of entertainment.

‘Holi weekend – Sunday Brunch Party’ (THB 1,290++) takes place on 20 March 2022 from 12.00pm-3.00pm. For more information and reservations, call 089 307 5111 or email [email protected].

