Where to Brunch in Bangkok This May 2022

Make Saturdays and Sundays better with these weekend brunches in May 2022.

We love weekends for many reasons; one of them being that it’s the perfect time for a sumptuous all-you-can-eat feast. While one or two spa treatments can replenish your physical body, these special Sunday brunches in May 2022 will delight more than just your appetite.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Sukhothai Bangkok]

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

If your idea of Sunday brunch includes a laid-back dining scene with a great deal of farm-to-plate food, Stock.Room, a friendly neighbourhood grocerant, can always be trusted on that. The Sunday brunch ‘Welcome to the Playground’ is presenting a wide range of international delicacies as well as sumptuous a la carte menus like Lobster Caviar Egg Benedict, Cazuela, Grilled Kobe Beef, Mexican Spanish Paella, and more.

The ‘Welcome to the Playground’ brunch is available on Sunday from 12pm-3pm for THB2,800 per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 056 9999.

book here

Featuring a wide selection of delectables from Madison Steakhouse, Shintaro, and Biscotti restaurant, Sunday brunch at the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel is a grand opportunity to taste all the sweet and savoury goodies from the hotel’s beloved restaurants. Expect to see a lot of foie gras, lobsters, oysters, tempura, wagyu ramen, pecking duck, and sweet treats including chocolate dome cake and ice cream. Live music from the a band will accompany your feast until the end.

The Sunday brunch package is available every Sunday from 12pm-3pm starting at THB2,500++ per person. For more information, call 0 2126 8866.

book here

One of the city’s top venues when it comes to steaks, The District Grill Room & Bar at the Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit is arranging a Sunday brunch with lots of grills and thrills to try. From seafood-on-ice to medium rare steaks, prepare to be wooed at the endless buffet line amid the New York-inspired setting of the restaurant.

The District Sunday Brunch is available every Sunday from 12pm-3pm. Online booking is available for THB1,950 net per person.

book here

Known for the unparalleled quality of the buffet line, Sunday brunch at The Sukhothai Bangkok’s Colonnade will light up your weekend with loads of international sweets and savouries, whether it’s fresh lobsters, Japanese specialties, foie gras, or luscious desserts. Moreover, for those looking for something a little different and sweet, stop by on Saturday for the signature Chocolate Buffet. Indulging in over 10 types of chocolate as well as delicate cakes, pastries, and savoury sandwiches is a blissful way to spend your weekend.

Sunday brunch is available on selected Sundays at THB3,300, while the Chocolate Buffet is available on every Saturday from 2pm-5pm at THB1,200. For more information on reservations, contact 02 344 8888.

book here

Whether you’re a beef lover, a dim sum enthusiast, or have a raging sweet tooth, the JW Café Sunday Brunch has special little corners for all kinds gourmands. Comprising of all the best dishes from the hotel’s dining venues, the Sunday brunch buffet will showcase dim sum and peking duck from Man Ho modern Chinese restaurant, Wagyu Beef Boat Noodles from the Thai kitchen, and rich desserts like mango sticky rice by the Executive Pastry Chef. A great Sunday brunch that all family members can truly enjoy.

The JW Café Sunday Brunch is served every Sunday from 12pm-3pm for THB1,895. For more information and reservations, contact 02-656-7700.

book here