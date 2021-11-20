With Thanksgiving being less than a week away, we’ve compiled a list of the best venues to celebrate Thanksgiving 2021 in Bangkok.

Thanksgiving 2021 is almost upon us, and whilst it is customarily an American tradition, it is commemorated internationally, Thailand included. This year, various hotels around the capital are offering an unmissable autumn harvest feast for Thursday November 25 2021. Here is our pick of where to celebrate Thanksgiving 2021 in Bangkok.

(Hero and Featured Image Credit: Jed Owen/Unsplash)

‘Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet’ at Viu, The St. Regis Bangkok

Located on the 12th floor of The St. Regis Bangkok, Viu is serving up an enticing feast accompanied by alluring views of the city. Featuring Traditional Roasted Turkey with Cranberry Sauce, Honey Glazed Ham, Foie Gras en Terrine with Fig with Berries, and more, Viu’s ‘Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet’ puts together all the quintessential holiday fare. In addition, the restaurant is also offering an all-you-can-eat experience which includes an entire lobster per person, as well as unlimited orders of grilled meats, cold cuts, seafood, and desserts.

The dinner takes place on 25 November 2021 from 6.00 pm to 10.00 pm at Viu, The St.Regis Bangkok. For more information and reservations, call 02-207-7777, email [email protected], or visit the website.

Thanksgiving at Flourish, Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

If the sound of a delectable feast sounds good to you, consider celebrating Thanksgiving 2021 at the Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok’s casual dining outlet Flourish. Guests are invited to indulge in gourmet fare with their classic and hearty Thanksgiving dinner. Expect dishes like pumpkin soup, roasted turkey, and more traditional Thanksgiving dishes in a contemporary setting.

The dinner takes place on 25 November 2021 at Flourish, Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. For more information and reservations, call 02-095-9999, email [email protected], or visit the website.

‘Thanksgiving Dinner’ at Red Oven, SO/Bangkok

Roasted turkey, pumpkin purée, pigs in blankets, pumpkin pie, pecan pie – expect all the classic Thanksgiving dishes to be served at SO/Bangkok’s celebration. For the ‘Thanksgiving Dinner’ at Red Oven, guests have three options to choose from: food only, food with free-flow beverages (including alcoholic beverages but excluding champagne), and food with free-flow beverages (including all alcoholic beverages).

The dinner takes place on 25 November 2021 from 6.00 pm to 10.00 pm at Red Oven at SO/Bangkok. For more information and reservations, call 02-624-0000 or visit the website.

Thanksgiving at Madison, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

The Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel’s award-winning steakhouse continues to serve glamorous food for their upcoming autumn harvest feast. This festive season, contemporary dining outlet Madison is serving a six-course menu. The menu features Ostra Regal Oyster, Hokkaido Scallops, Snow Fish, Turkey Roll, Chocolate Ganache, and Caramelised popcorn served with Salted Caramel Ice Cream. Guests can opt for food only, or go all out with an exclusive wine pairing, too.

The dinner takes place on 25 November 2021 from 5.30 pm to 10.30 pm at Madison, Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel. For more information and reservations, call 02-126-8866, Line @anantarasiambkk, email [email protected], or visit the website.

