Where to Celebrate Thanksgiving 2022 in Bangkok

Although the essence of Thanksgiving is to acknowledge and appreciate those around you, we believe that for many of us, it’s all about food. Here are 6 places in Bangkok that are offering hearty feasts this Thanksgiving Day.

As Thanksgiving falls on the 24th of November this 2022, it’s time for us to start making plans. Whether you’re celebrating the happy day with your family, friends, or loved ones, we guarantee that you will enjoy these tender roasted turkeys with all the trimmings served at these 6 stunning venues. To make it even better, they’re not only serving turkey and pies, but an array of seafood-on-ice, pasta, and even Thai delicacies, too. If you prefer to enjoy the signature dish in the privacy of your own home, some venues are even offering a takeaway turkey service for your convenience.

Where to Enjoy a Thanksgiving Feast in Bangkok this Year

It truly smells like Thanksgiving in the elegant VIU dining venue at The St. Regis Bangkok. For one day only, this international restaurant will showcase all the Thanksgiving classics. Roast Turkey with Orange and Sage served with Orange Giblet Gravy, Pumpkin Soup, Baked Whole Snapper, and unlimited seafood-on-ice are a few of the highlights. As for the festive desserts, the Hazelnut Tiramisu, Key Lime Pie, and Caramel Eclairs will send you home with to a sweet night’s sleep.

The Epic Thanksgiving dinner buffet is priced at THB2,800++ per person. The dinner is served from 6pm-10pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 207 7777.

Orchid Café, Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit

In addition to the already-glorious Grande Seafood Buffet Dinner at the Orchid Café, some exclusive Thanksgiving menu items will also be served at the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit. The seasonal buffet features roasted Ingham turkey with roasted pumpkin, herb-roasted and mashed potatoes, as well as assorted vegetables and sauces. Alternatively, there is also a takeaway, ready-to-eat, 6-kg roasted turkey option to be enjoyed in the comfort of your own home.

The Thanksgiving Dinner Buffet is priced at THB2,300 net per person; the takeaway turkey at THB8,000 net. The takeaway turkey needs to be ordered at least 24 hours in advance. For more information and reservations, contact 02 649 8888.

Stock.Room is hosting a Thanksgiving dinner with a joyful selection, including Turkey Tortilla Soup, Lamb Orzo Saffron Raisin Salad, and Slow-Roasted Whole Turkey with Turkey Gravy. Over at the Sea Bar buffet, amp up your meal with blue crab, red snapper, river prawns, and more. Altogether, it’s a colourful and sumptuous dinner to be enjoyed with your loved ones.

The Thanksgiving dinner is priced at THB650 per person, while the Sea Bar addition is priced at THB1,550 per person. For more information and reservations, contact 02 056 9999.

Come visit the culinary marketplace of Goji Kitchen + Bar and taste its exquisite Thanksgiving buffet dinner in old-school style. The sumptuous turkey will be served with the essential trimmings like cranberry sauce, turkey gravy, baked sweet potato, casserole, mashed potato, fruit stuffing, and roasted butternut squash. As it is also a pie season, indulge in pumpkin pie, apple pie, and pecan pie here, too.

Thanksgiving buffet dinner is priced at THB1,698++ per person and served from 5.30pm-10pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 059 5999.

The home-away-from-home selections on the Thanksgiving buffet line at Ventisi aim to bring a taste of western comfort food to your plate here in Bangkok. The main highlight is, of course, the classic roast turkey that is juicy and tender all the way through. Sides to this include sweet potatoes, steamed corn, and fresh beans.

Thanksgiving buffet dinner is priced at THB1,980++ per person and served from 6pm-10.30pm. For more information and reservations, contact 02 100 6255.

Voila! is bringing all the Thanksgiving essentials onto the table with a Thanksgiving Day Buffet Dinner. Take your families and friends out and enjoy a selection of sweets and savouries such as Roast Turkey, Honey Glazed Ham, Boston Clam Chowder, Beef Wellington, and Pecan Pie. A true feast not to be missed.

Thanksgiving Day Buffet Dinner is priced at THB2,330.46 net per person. The dinner takes place from 6pm-10.30pm.

