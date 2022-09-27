Celebrate the Vegetarian Festival 2022 with these Special Menus in Bangkok

The Vegetarian Festival 2022 is here. This year, the annual Chinese festival that honours the 9 Emperor Gods will take place from 24 September to 5 October 2022.

Many Bangkok hotels and restaurants are celebrating the Vegetarian Festival 2022 with specially curated menus. Here’s our pick of the mix for where you can find plant-based renditions of long-loved classics, as well as creative innovations adhering to the jay style of cooking. Who knows? Maybe you’ll even be convinced to switch over to the green side for good.

6 Bangkok Hotels with Special Vegetarian Festival Menus this 24 September – 5 October

Phra Nakhon at the Capella Bangkok Brings Sustainable Thai Vegetarian Menus to the Riverside

Phra Nakhon is one of the best Thai restaurants on the riverside. Located within the Capella Bangkok, this Vegetarian Festival, Chef Kannika Jitsangworn has put together a series of sustainably sourced Thai delicacies. Highlights include a jay version of Miang Khum, as well as a vegetarian glass noodle salad, green curry, mushroom starry, and tofu dishes. The full menu can be viewed here.

Find out more at Capella Bangkok.

IGNIV at the St Regis Bangkok Teams up with Oz for Vegetarian Week

IGNIV Bangkok celebrates “Oz Vegetarian Week” this week as part of a special celebration with head chef Timo Fritsche. Available from 29 September to 3 October, diners can opt for either a 4-course lunch or dinner featuring vegetable varieties from Andreas Caminada’s garden. The special menu will be a distillation of the finest the teams of IGNIV and Oz have to offer. Something unique not to be missed.

Find out more at IGNIV Bangkok.

The Waldorf Astoria Launches Plant-based Options with Full Thai Flavour

The Front Room at the Waldorf Astoria honours the Vegetarian Festival this season with a special plant-based menu. Highlights include Chu Chee Ma Kuea eggplant red curry, Moo Sam Shan Tom Si-Ew plant-based pork belly with lotus root and turnip, and a special lotus root ice cream with longan syrup. Where familiar Thai flavours meet creative new forms, the Front Room is currently open daily for lunch and dinner.

Find out more at Waldorf Astoria Bangkok.

The Silk Road within The Athenee Hotel Presents Authentic Cantonese Specialties

Enjoy Vegetarian Festival specialty dishes in traditional Cantonese form at The Silk Road within The Athenee Hotel. Between 25 September and 4 October, the fine dining restaurant is serving up specially crafted lunch and dinner menus. A beautiful setting for a beautiful meal, curated by Chef Cheng Kam Sing.

Find out more at The Athenee, a Luxury Collection Hotel Bangkok.

Anantara Siam Composes a “Love Note” to Thai Produce

The Anantara Siam is celebrating the Vegetarian Festival 2022 at the Spice Market restaurant until 4 October for lunch and dinner. This year, Chef Warinthorn Sumrithphon has devised a special menu which she describes as “a love note to Thai produce.” The vegetarian menu features pineapple fried rice with mushrooms, blackcurrant and cashew, red coconut milk curry with fruit and tofu, and a spicy veggie protein dish with mint leaves, to name a few.

Find out more at Anantara Siam.

Pagoda Chinese Restaurant Celebrates Seasonal Greens at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Another beloved spot for Chinese delicacies, Pagoda Chinese Restaurant within the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is serving up healthy and tasty vegetarian dishes as part of the Vegetarian Festival 2022. Highlights from the menu include healthy steamed young Chinese spinach leaves and sesame dressing, tri-colour xiao long bao, and vegetarian sticky rice siu mai. Available for lunch or dinner, dishes start at a friendly THB 100++, and are on offer until 4 October.

Find out more at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park.

This story first appeared here.