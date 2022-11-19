New Menus to Try in Bangkok this November 2022

As Jingle Bell Rock starts to echo across the city, and hotel lobbies, shopping malls, and office buildings are decked all out with grand Christmas displays, it’s clear that we’re approaching the end of the year and the beginning of the festive season. Whilst November doesn’t see any Christmas menus just yet, many restaurants about town are already in a celebratory mood, and launching new dishes, fresh initiatives, and special guest chef pop-ups.

Have you made dinner reservations for tonight? From a European winter-inspired menu to a playful twist on a classic Thai menu, here’s what’s new in Bangkok dining this month.

[Hero and Featured Image Credit: Mia Restaurant]

New Menus to try in Bangkok this November

Mia Whisks Diners Away to Europe with a New Tasting Menu

If you haven’t made travel plans to Europe just yet, perhaps chefs Top and Michelle may just sway you with their newest tasting menu. The winter menu takes inspiration from the colours and the flavours of those crisp European winter nights. Using slow-cooking, curing, and fermentation techniques, guests can expect a series of unique dishes that still feel very much innate to Mia’s signature style. Beginning with a deep fried Josephine oyster before continuing onto Mia’s four famous snacks, (yes, the Duxelle Tart is still present, no fear), diners are taken on a seasonal sleigh ride through hearty and innovative combinations. Highlights include the juicy Roasted Pork Belly served 4 ways, the WX Rangers Valley Wagyu Tenderloin, and a classic Mont Noir with chestnuts and black sesame for dessert. Die-hard fans will also be happy to hear that Chef Michelle’s beloved Sourdough Brioche and Cereal Bowl is also still present on the menu. As always, there is a wonderful wine pairing option too, and both plant-based and vegetarian menus are available on request.

The 8-course tasting menu is priced at THB 4850++, while the 5-course tasting menu is priced at THB 3850++. Wine pairing (5 glasses) is priced at THB 2850++. 8-course plant-based and vegetarian menus are priced at THB 3850++.

Find out more at Mia Restaurant.

Chef Andreas Caminada Returns to IGNIV for a Limited Dinner Series

The St. Regis Bangkok is inviting fine dining lovers to meet the founding chef of IGNIV, Chef Andreas Caminada, on his return visit to Bangkok this 26-27 November. Taking on Head Chef David Hartwig’s Autumn menu, diners can enjoy a series of nostalgic dishes inspired by the chef’s childhood, with root vegetables as the star ingredient. Whilst it is ‘only’ a 4-course sharing meal, diners can expect a total of 17-19 dishes to enjoy, with frequent visits from Chef Andreas and his team, as they provide interesting tidbits about each component. Rumour has it, Chef Andreas will also be serving up a surprise dish at IGNIV for both lunch and dinner.

The founder of IGNIV St. Moritz, Bad Ragaz, Zurich, and Bangkok, Chef Andreas’ signature restaurant Schloss Schauenstein in Switzerland has appeared on the World’s 50 Best Restaurants list since 2011, and claims 3 Michelin stars. In 2020, the chef was also honoured with the Michelin Mentor Award.

Chef Andreas Caminada will be at IGNIV Bangkok for lunch (12-3pm) and dinner (from 5.30pm) on 26-27 November. The 4-course sharing experience is priced at THB 6900++.

Find out more at IGNIV Bangkok.

Côte by Mauro Colagreco welcomes Chef Mauro Colagreco for three nights only

Whilst this special event may be taking place at the very end of the month, it is already highly advisable to book this unmissable experience right now. For 3 nights only, Chef Mauro Colagreco will be returning to Côte by Mauro Colagreco to join hands with Chef Davide Garavaglia for a special dinner series. Bringing his ingredient-driven and sustainable philosophy to his Bangkok outpost, Chef Mauro together with Chef Davide will present a menu that spotlights fresh herbs, citrus fruits, and locally-sourced vegetables under the restaurant’s signature ’Riviera to River’ concept.

The 9-course Carte Blanche tasting menu will be priced at THB 12,000++, with wine and champagne pairings available. Dinner will take place from 6pm onwards on 30 November – 2 December 2022. Limited seats are available.

Find out more at Capella Bangkok.

Stage Celebrates its Third Anniversary with ‘Stage 9.0’

Can you believe it’s been three years already? French casual fine dining restaurant Stage is celebrating its third anniversary in style with the launch of the Stage 9.0 menu. Spearheaded by Chef Patron Jay Sainisa Sangsingkeaw, the new menu is a revisit to the very beginning of the restaurant’s journey, taking inspiration from some of the most beloved dishes from the first menu. Highlights from ‘Stage 9.0’ include Razor Clam, Lobster, Chestnut, Tortellini & Uni, and Japanese Wagyu, before ending with a fantastic Baba au Rhum dessert. As always, the signature dessert trolley will be available for after-dinner treats for diners to pick and choose — and celebrate this momentous occasion in sweet style.

The 5-course tasting menu is priced at THB 2200++, with the option of a 3-glass wine pairing at THB 1400++. The 7-course tasting menu is priced at tHB 3500++, with a 4-glass wine pairing at THB 1800++. The 10-course ‘Stage Experience’ is priced at THB 4900++, with a 6-glass wine pairing at THB 2700++.

Find out more at Restaurant Stage.

Royal Osha Unveils a Thai Winter-inspired Menu

Thai restaurants too are celebrating the winter season, as Royal Osha unveils a new Chef’s Table winter menu. Combining seasonal ingredients with Thai herbs, the new menu follows the concept of “Classic Thai Elegance Reinvented,” to present dishes that are inspired by Chef Vichit Mukura’s very own travel stories, and the healing power of Thai herbs in the winter time. The Chef’s Table menu rotates seasonally at Royal Osha, and highlights include Watermelon with Conch, Beetroot, and Dried Fish, the Lemongrass, Ma-wgan, Pomelo, and Taraba Crab Leg Salad, Yellow Curry with Hiram Fish, and Stir Fried Lobster with Celery and Jaew-grilled Lamb.

The new Chef’s Table winter menu is priced at THB 5000++ for 5 courses, THB 8000++ for 8 courses, and THB 12,000++ for 12 courses. Those who enjoy dinner and a show especially, Royal Osha also hosts a khon (Thai pantomime) performance in the restaurant every night.

Find out more at Royal Osha.

TAAN Presents an ‘UNCOMMON’ Approach to Thai Cuisine

A new chapter begins at TAAN this season, as the Thai restaurant located atop the Siam@Siam Design Hotel is presenting its most playful menu yet. Titled ‘UNCOMMON,’ Head Chef Monthep Kamolslip aims to change the perception of Thai cuisine through 10 ‘fun’ tasting courses. Familiar and yet still full of surprises, UNCOMMON causes diners to rethink what they know about Thai food, as common staples are reimagined at great lengths. Highlights include the Tom Khao Yen, a cold rendition of the classic Thai soup, Pad Thai presented in an emulsified, sorbet version, and the 5 Ma-Muang, composed of five different textures of Thai mango.

The 10-course ‘UNCOMMON’ menu is priced at THB 3190++.

Find out more at TAAN.

This story first appeared here.