Where to Dine for Chinese New Year 2022 in Bangkok

With the festival less than two weeks away, here are seven hotels to celebrate Lunar New Year 2022 in Bangkok.

‘Chinese New Year,’ ‘Lunar New Year,’ and ‘Spring Festival’ are used synonymously when referring to the most important festival in China, one that commemorates the commencement of a new year on the traditional lunisolar Chinese calendar. This year, it falls on 1 February 2022.

For Chinese New Year 2022, it’s the preface to the Year of the Tiger. The whole festival runs from 31 January 2022 to 6 February 2022, with New Year’s Day falling on 1 February 2022. Among other East Asian and Southeast Asian countries, Thailand also celebrates the festival of family and feasts. Here are seven hotels in Bangkok where you can dine for Lunar New Year 2022.

The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok

The Athenee Hotel’s exquisite, upscale Chinese dining outlet is celebrating Chinese New Year 2022 in an authentic manner. Over the course of nine days, The Silk Road will serve a series of Chinese New Year menus: a la carte, dim sum a la carte, a six-course ‘Lucky Year of the Tiger Set Menu’ (THB 2,688++), and an eight-course ‘Happy Year of the Tiger Family Set Menu’ (THB 22,888++). For all menus, expect numerous authentic Chinese dishes including Yu Sheng, Poon Choi, and a great deal more.

Dates: 29 January 2022 – 6 February 2022.

More information and reservations: Call 02-650-8800, email [email protected], or visit the website.

Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok

If you’re looking to celebrate the forthcoming festival by the river, consider booking a spot at Mandarin Oriental Bangkok’s Riverside Terrace. For the culinary aspect of the celebration, the ‘Chinese New Year Buffet Dinner’ (THB 2,999) will offer traditional dishes like Peking duck, salmon Yu Sheng, and roasted suckling pig. In addition to the dinner feast, guests can expect a traditional lion performance set to take place prior to the meal.

Dates: 30 February 2022 – 1 February 2022.

More information and reservations: Call 02-659-9000, email [email protected], or visit the website.

The Sukhothai Bangkok

This year, The Sukhothai Bangkok is organising a ‘Chinese New Year Buffet Lunch’ (THB 1,888++). Colonnade will serve up premium selections of both Asian and Western specialties. Some highlight dishes from the rich and varied feast include roasted Peking duck, roasted Charolais prime rib, and barbecued suckling pig. To conclude the meal, a selection of Asian and Western desserts will be available. In keeping with the festival’s tradition, the buffet lunch will be accompanied by a lion dance.

Dates: 1 February 2022

More information and reservations: Call 02-344-8888, email [email protected], or visit the website.

Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit

The Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit’s casual chic dining outlet 57th Street is another venue celebrating Lunar New Year 2022. For the restaurant’s ‘Chinese New Year 2022 Dinner Buffet’ (THB 1,890), guests are invited to indulge in a myriad of Chinese delicacies including but not limited to dim sum, Peking duck, and BBQ Pork. The dinner buffet will also feature a seafood on ice station.

Dates: 1 February 2022

More information and reservations: Call 02-797-0000, email [email protected], or visit the website.

Shangri-La Bangkok

Shang Palace at the Shangri-La Bangkok is inviting families to celebrate the Lunar New Year 2022 with their delectable auspicious ‘Cantonese Set Menu.’ The dining outlet is offering three options for set menus: ‘The Fortune Set’ (THB 22,888), ‘The Prosperity Set (THB 25,888), and ‘The Longevity Set’ (THB 29,888). All three sets are for a table of a maximum of 10 guests. The restaurant is also offering a ‘Lo Hei’ menu with two options: ‘Lo Hei Salmon’ (from THB 1,288) and ‘Lo Hei Abalone Salmon’ (from THB 1,688). These seasonal menus are an addition to their existing signature a la carte menus and dim sum selection. Additionally, the dining experience will be enhanced by live Guzheng music on 31 January 2022 (dinner) and 1 February 2022 (lunch and dinner).

For the ultimate celebration, on 1 February 2022 at 10:15 am, a traditional lion dance featuring Chinese drumming and cymbal clashes will commence at the Shangri-La wing entrance.

Dates: 29 January 2022 – 15 February 2022

More information and reservations: Call 02-236-7777, email [email protected], or visit the website.

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Goji Kitchen + Bar: Available for two days only, the chefs of Goji Kitchen + Bar will create a selection of archetypal traditional Chinese New Year dishes as part of their weekday buffet dinners. The ‘Chinese Feast’ (THB 1,698++) at the international culinary marketplace will spotlight numerous dishes including homemade dim sum, sui mai, fish maw soup, and lots more. The team has also crafted an exclusive dessert for the upcoming special occasion.

Dates: 31 January 2022 – 1 February 2022

More information and reservations: Call 02-056-9999, email [email protected] or visit the website.

Pagoda Chinese Restaurant: A celebration at the hotel’s Chinese dining outlet allows guests to choose from two ‘Yu Sheng’ options: ‘Salmon Yu Sheng’ (from THB 1,488++) and ‘Abalone Yu Sheng’ (from THB 1,888++). Additionally, guests can also discover a selection of exquisite à la carte dishes which were crafted exclusively for this special occasion.

On 1 February 2022 at 9:49 am at the hotel’s entrance, there will be a live lion and dragon dance parade.

Dates: 15 January 2022 – 13 February 2022

More information and reservations: Call 02-056-9999, email [email protected] or visit the website.



Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse

Situated atop of the hotel, the Yào Restaurant marks the Year of the Tiger with auspicious culinary delights including a ‘Chinese Set Menu’ (THB 5,888++) and an ‘Abalone Auspicious Menu.’ The former encompasses appetisers such as Peking duck rolled with foie gras and caviar, main course dishes such as steamed sea mud crab with minced pork, dessert such as Chinese rice cake, and more. As for the latter, dishes on the abalone menu include: braised Australian baby abalone with chicken and Chinese chestnut in soy sauce, salt-baked Australian baby abalone with spring onion, and more.

Dates: 31 January 2022 – 6 February 2022

More information and reservations: Call 02-088-5666, Line @marriottsurawongse, or visit the website here and here.