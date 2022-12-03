Where to Dine for Christmas this December 2022

As the clock ticks down to Christmas, here are our picks for where you can enjoy some festive dining with friends and loved ones this 2022 in Bangkok.

Christmas is just around the corner, and as the holiday season ramps up, it’s time to start making plans. What gifts are you getting? Who’s getting festive hampers? And where oh where are you going to have your yearly Christmas feast? In an effort to alleviate the holiday stress and anxiety, we’ve compiled a list of where you can gather your friends and family for some festive dining, whether it’s Christmas Eve dinner, a Christmas brunch, or a Christmas dinner, all around Bangkok as 2022 draws near to a close.

Christmas Dining Destinations in Bangkok this December 2022

The Okura Prestige Bangkok

Up and Above Restaurant and Bar

Head to Up and Above Restaurant and Bar for a Christmas Eve dinner or a Christmas Brunch the next day. Both will feature fresh sushi and sashimi, a Yakitori station, and Japanese Kurobuta. They also promise an “extensive festive dessert counter” for the kids and those with a sweet tooth.

The Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas Brunch are priced at THB3,900++ per person with non-alcoholic beverages, and THB1,950++ for kids aged 4-11. The dinner will be served from 6pm-10pm, while the Christmas Brunch will be served from noon-3pm. Call 02-687-9000 or email fb.concierge@okurabangkok.com.

Yamazato

Yamazato is serving a sumptuous Christmas Eve and Christmas Day lunch and dinner. Some of the Kaiseki lunch and dinner’s highlights include soft roe tempura with simmered abalone, daikon radish with minced salmon ball, and Wagyu tenderloin with Hokkaido scallop. A Christmas Teppanyaki is also available, which includes seasonal fresh sashimi; lobster, scallop, and Satsuma Wagyu beef sirloin; and a Yuzu sorbet to finish it all off.

The Christmas Eve/Day lunch is priced at THB2,200++, the Christmas Eve/Day dinner at THB4,900++, and the Christmas Eve/Dinner Teppanyaki at THB3,700++. The Christmas Eve/Day lunch is priced THB1,100++ for kids aged 4-11. Lunch is served from 11am-2:30pm and dinner from 6pm-10:30pm. Call 02-687-9000 or email fb.concierge@okurabangkok.com.

Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu

Go on a unique “Christmas Journey” at Elements, inspired by Ciel Bleu for an unforgettable Christmas Eve/Day dinner. The eight-course dining experience includes highlights such as Kagawa olive-fed A5 wagyu with pommes dauphine, shallot, and awabi take; wild cod with white asparagus, kaviari Kristal veloute, and takenoko; and Hamachi with sweet peas, lemon balm, and white strawberry.

Priced at THB5,900++ with an optional beverage pairing for an additional THB3,500++. The dinner will be served from 6pm-10pm. Call 02-687-9000 or email fb.concierge@okurabangkok.com.

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Ms.Jigger

Chef Davide Calo is serving up special Christmas a la carte dishes from December 23 all the way until January 1, which include delicacies like venison tenderloin and Paccheri pasta with monkfish ragout. Alternatively, you can opt for a five-course set dinner with an optional wine pairing or cocktail set.

The Christmas Eve five-course set dinner is priced at THB4,900. The four-glass wine pairing is priced at THB3,500 and the three-cocktail set at THB1,400. The dinner will be served from 5:30pm-midnight. Early bookings until December 11 get a 15% discount. Call 02-056-9999 or email msjigger.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com.

Stock.Room

Bring your friends, family, and other loved ones to Stock.Room for an extravagant dinner buffet fitting for the festive season. Choose between a Christmas Eve dinner or a Christmas Day brunch complete with all the classic holiday favourites. It’s the perfect place for a festive family get-together.

The Christmas Eve dinner is priced at THB3,299 inclusive of soft drinks or at THB4,350 inclusive of alcoholic drinks. The Christmas brunch is priced at THB3,550 inclusive of soft drinks or at THB4,350 inclusive of alcoholic drinks. Both are priced THB1,045 for kids aged 6-12 while kids below 6 eat for free. The dinner will be served from 6:30pm-10:30pm and the brunch from 12:30pm-3pm. Early bookings until December 11 get a 15% discount. Call 02-056-9999 or email stockroom.kimptonmaalai@ihg.com.

Sirimahanopp

Hop on the iconic ship docked on the Chao Phraya for some festive delights this holiday season. From December 20-30, a whole slew of delectable a la carte dishes are ready for you to feast on. Seafood lovers will not want to miss the seafood tower (THB3,250++), which has fresh lobster, oysters, scallops, and tiger prawns, as well as the grilled whole Boston lobster (THB3,3888++). Meanwhile, carnivores can sink their teeth into a juicy ​​pan-fried wagyu striploin steak(THB2,899). Top it all off with their utterly decadent chocolate Christmas pudding (THB290++).

Reservations required. Reserve here, call 02-059-05999, or email sirimahannop@marriott.com.

Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Goji Kitchen + Bar

A vast array of festive selections await at Goji’s Christmas feasts. Whether it’s Christmas Eve dinner, Christmas brunch, or Christmas dinner, you and your loved ones can enjoy roasted ribs, fresh seafood, glazed ham, and turkey with all the trimmings. For those on the lookout for something sweet, fret not: there are also a variety of sweet treats for you.

The Christmas Eve dinner is priced at THB2,973++ and will be served from 7:30pm-10pm. Reservations can be made here.

The Christmas brunch is priced at THB2,973++ and will be served from noon-3pm. The Christmas dinner is priced at THB2,578++ and will be served from 5:30pm-10pm. Reservations can be made here.

Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

Riverside Terrace

Celebrate Christmas poolside at Mandarin Oriental’s Riverside Terrace and stuff yourself with food, drinks, and a whole lotta holiday cheer at their Christmas Eve buffet dinner. Dig into a classic roasted and stuffed turkey, an oven-baked honey-glazed Virginia ham, and a chestnut Mont Blanc while enjoying the live entertainment.

The Christmas Eve dinner is priced at THB7,500 for adults and THB4,000 for kids aged 6-12. Call 02-659-9000 or email mobkk-festive@mohg.com.

Lord Jim’s

Christmas Eve and Christmas brunch are both sorted for you over Lord Jim’s, well-known for its array of seafood delicacies and premium cuts and grills. On December 24, enjoy a five-course dinner while on Christmas day, you can enjoy a brunch featuring dishes like roasted and stuffed Christmas turkey with bread stuffing, grilled wagyu prime rib, and pan-seared foie gras among many other delicacies.

The Christmas Eve set dinner is priced at THB7,700 for both adults and kids aged 6-12. The Christmas brunch is priced at THB 7,000 for adults and THB3,800 for kids aged 6-13. Call 02-659-9000 or email mobkk-festive@mohg.com.

The St. Regis Bangkok

IGNIV

From December 22-26, you can enjoy IGNIV’s festive menu that will give you a taste of how the Swiss celebrate the festive season. Taste Bergfichte Cheese all the way from Switzerland, enjoy the beef tartare, or dig into some Pumpernickel bread and foie gras. It’ll make you feel like you’re celebrating Christmas in Europe.

The Festive Menu is priced at THB5,900++ or THB9,200++ inclusive of premium beverage pairing. It will be available from 12pm-3pm on Saturday-Sunday and from 5:30pm onwards on Thursday-Monday. Call 02-207-7777 or email fb.bangkok@stregis.com.

VIU

Meanwhile, over at VIU, guests can dig into a festive feast on Christmas Eve for dinner or on Christmas Day for brunch. The classics are all there: citrus-herb roasted turkey, mulled wine glazed ham, and Christmas pudding, just to name a few, along with some other additions like baked stuffed lobster and wagyu beef wellington with truffle sauce. All in all, a classic Christmas feast.

The Christmas Eve dinner and Christmas brunch are priced at THB4,400++ with free-flow soft drinks, THB5,900++ with free-flow premium beverages, and THB7,600++ with free-flow Bollinger. The dinner will be served from 6pm-10pm and the brunch will be served from 12:30pm-3:30pm. Call 02-207-7777 or email fb.bangkok@stregis.com.

Rosewood Bangkok

Lakorn European Brasserie

From December 3 to January 8, treat yourself to a Festive Afternoon Tea to get yourself in the holiday spirit, complete with White Forest cake, a Christmas Log, and a white Christmas Ball. On December 24, bring your friends and loved ones as you celebrate with a Christmas Eve dinner, a three-course experience that includes dishes like chestnut soup and Canadian lobster. Finally, you can also opt to try their Christmas Day lunch specials, which includes roasted turkey, pink peppercorn ribeye, and honey-glazed roasted gammon ham.

The Festive Afternoon Tea is priced at THB1,650 and is served from 2pm-5pm. The Christmas Eve dinner is priced at THB3,500 per person and is served from 6pm-11pm. The Christmas Day lunch specials are served from noon-2:30pm.