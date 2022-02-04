Where to Dine for Valentine’s Day 2022 in Bangkok

The month of love is upon us and the most romantic day of the year is almost upon us. With less than two weeks to go, here are the Bangkok hotels celebrating Valentine’s Day 2022 with exquisite dinners.

Bangkok is a beautiful place to celebrate Valentine’s Day. Whether you’re looking to celebrate the day of love with your significant other, friends, or family, here are a few options to consider. From romantic rooftop celebrations to ravishing riverside dinners, here are 12 hotels in Bangkok where you can dine for Valentine’s Day 2022.

Capella Bangkok

Côte: Michelin-Starred Italian dining outlet Côte invites you on a culinary voyage for the upcoming Valentine’s Day. The ‘Valentine’s Day Carte Blanche 8-course Menu’ is available for lunch and dinner, and you can view the menu here. The meal is priced at 8,100++ per person.

Dates: 14 February 2022

Phra Nakhon: Capella Bangkok’s refined riverside Thai restaurant is serving up a ‘Valentine Romantic Dinner’ that is inclusive of two glasses of champagne and a special gift. View the menu here. The dinner is priced at THB 8,000++ per couple.

Dates: 14 February 2022

More information and reservations, call 02-098-3888, email [email protected], or visit the website.

Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Rooftop Garden: For the most romantic night of the year, the hotel is transforming its rooftop garden into an enchanting spot for a ‘Valentine’s Dinner Under the Stars.’ The four-course dinner will be accompanied by city skyline views and champagne. The dinner is priced at THB 6,500++ per couple.

Dates: 11-14 February 2022

More information and reservations, call 02-095-9999, email [email protected], or visit the website.

The St. Regis Bangkok

VIU: The ‘Epic Valentine’s Dinner Buffet’ features an all-you-can-eat-feast, a live violin performance, and gifts including a teddy bear and a box of chocolates. The dinner is priced at THB 2,500+ per person.

Dates: 14 February 2022

The St. Regis Bar: For a dinner amidst a bar atmosphere, opt for the ‘Love Evermore Dinner.’ Apart from the five-course experience, expect a live saxophonist, pianist, gifts, wine pairing or mocktail pairing, and skyline vistas.

Dates: 14 February 2022

IGNIV Bangkok: The restaurant’s ‘Valentine’s Menu’ is available for lunch and dinner. The menu of the fine dining sharing experience draws inspiration from the month of love and includes non-alcoholic beverages pairing. The dinner is priced at THB 7,900++ per person.

Dates: 14 February 2022

More information and reservations, call 02-207-7777, email [email protected], or visit the website.

Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

Biscotti: Biscotti, the hotel’s recently renovated restaurant, will serve dishes cooked with fine local and important ingredients for their ‘An Italian Tête-a-Tête’ menu. View the menu here. The dinner is priced at THB 4,990++ per couple.

Dates: 13-14 February 2022

Madison: Over at Madison, ‘Grand Romance’ pivots on an intimate, romantic dining experience. View the menu here. The dinner is priced at THB 4,990++ per couple.

Dates: 13-14 February 2022

Shintaro: For Japanese cuisine, reserve a spot at Shintaro. The restaurant’s ‘A Love Letter to Japan’ celebrates with a 16-course Valentine’s omakase set dinner. View the menu here. The dinner is priced at THB 4,990++ per couple.

Dates: 13-14 February 2022

More information and reservations, call 02-126-8866, email [email protected], or visit the website

Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

Bull & Bear: A sensational six-course set menu will be accompanied by beautiful city views at the dining outlet located atop level 55 of the hotel. The dinner is priced at THB 4,500++ per person.

Dates: 14 February 2022

More information and reservations, call 02-846-8888, email [email protected], Line @WaldorfAstoriaBKK, or visit the website.

W Bangkok

The Kitchen Table: The ‘Tipsy Cow’ sharing set dinner allows guests to choose up to seven dishes from the sharing menu. Diners can choose from two options: food only (THB 2,700++ per couple) or food with a bottle of wine (THB 3,500++ per couple). View the menu here.

Dates: 11-14 February 2022

Paii: Dine inside a century-old neoclassic expanse whilst indulging in a five-course romantic dinner at Paii located within The House on Sathorn. Diners can choose from two options: food with two welcome drinks (THB 4,500++ per couple) or food with two welcome drinks and a bottle of champagne (THB 8,000++ per couple). View the menu here.

Dates: 11-14 February 2022

More information and reservations, call 02-344-4000, email [email protected], or visit the website.

Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Akira Back: ‘The Taste of Romance’ at the cherished Asian dining outlet encompasses a five-course dinner accompanied by panoramic vistas of the cityscape. View the menu here. The dinner is priced at THB 3,700++ per person.

Dates: 14 February 2022

Goji Kitchen + Bar: The international culinary marketplace invites couples to celebrate Valentine’s Day with a blissful intercontinental buffet dinner. On top of live stations and the usual buffet selection, expect exclusive romantic treats. The dinner is priced at THB 2,500 per person.

Dates: 14 February 2022

More information and reservations, call 02-056-9999, email [email protected] or visit the website.

Anantara Riverside Bangkok Resort

Benihana: Benihana’s special Valentine’s Day menu, ‘Sizzling Sensation’ features several Japanese delicacies. The offer includes one glass of wine or sparkling wine per guest. The dinner is priced at THB 4,999++ per couple.

Dates: 14 February 2022

Trader Vic’s: The hotel’s outdoor tropical dining destination will be serving a four-course set menu titled ‘A Tiki Valentine.’ The offer includes one glass of wine or sparkling wine per guest. The meal is priced at THB 2,100++ per person.

Dates: 14 February 2022

Spice & Barley: If you’re looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day with Asian gastronomy, we recommend the ‘Romantic Dim Sum Delights’ option. Indulge in all-you-can-eat dim sum while basking in river views at Spice & Barley. The meal is priced at THB 1,288++ per person.

Dates: 14 February 2022

Dining by Design: Want to dine in complete privacy? The bespoke candlelit dinner is as exclusive as it gets. Expect a six-course meal with wine pairings served in an alfresco setting, a personal chef and butler, and customised decor. The dining experience is priced at THB 13,000++ per couple.

Dates: 14 February 2022

More information and reservations, call 02-476-0022, email [email protected], Line @AnantaraRiverside, or visit the website.

Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin: The love-themed six-course dinner menu, ‘The Six Stages of Love,’ has romance written all over it. The offer includes a bottle of champagne, a bouquet of roses, and a romantic candlelit dinner scene. View the menu here. The dinner is priced at THB 16,999++ per couple.

Dates: 14 February 2022

ALATi: Want to celebrate love the Mediterranean way? ALATi is the place to be. The Valentine’s dinner menu comprises of a six-item sharing-style dinner, a bottle of sparkling wine, and a rose. View the menu here. The dinner is priced at THB 5,999 per couple.

Dates: 14 February 2022

More information and reservations, call 02-162-9000, email [email protected], or visit the website.

The Okura Prestige Bangkok

Elements, Inspired by Ciel Bleu: The Michelin-starred restaurant is celebrating with a crafted six-course dining experience. The dinner is priced at THB 6,500++ per person.

Dates: 14 February 2022

Up & Above Restaurant and Bar: The Japanese five-star property’s all-day dining venue is serving a sophisticated four-course dinner for one night only. The dinner is priced at THB 2,500++ per person.

Dates: 14 February 2022

More information and reservations, call 02-687-9000, email [email protected], or visit the website.

Avani+ Riverside Bangkok Hotel

SEEN Restaurant & Bar: Free-flow soft drinks, a four-course set menu, stunning views, a live mini-concert by Thai songstress Gam Wichayanee – this is what you can expect from the venue’s ‘Romance in the Sky’ offer. Diners have two options to choose from: food with free-flow soft drinks (THB 9,999++ per couple) or food with free-flow soft drinks, premium seating, and a bottle of champagne (THB 12,999++ per couple).

Dates: 14 February 2022

More information and reservations, call 02-431-9492, email [email protected], Line @Avani+Bangkok, or visit the website.

Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok

Stock.Room: The ‘Colour Your Love’ buffet dinner features a myriad of classic and fusion cuisines, and live stations. Diners have two options to choose from: buffet with soft drinks (THB 2,290 per person) or buffet with a wine and drinks package (THB 2,150 per person).

Dates: 14 February 2022

Ms.Jigger: For a romantic night comprising of Italian fare, consider Ms.Jigger. The ‘San Valentino’ offer not only serves a five-course dinner menu, but also serves ‘Love Therapy’ cards to couples, comprising of romantic questions. The dinner is priced at THB 6,599++ per couple.

Dates: 14 February 2022

More information and reservations, call 02-056-9999, email [email protected], email [email protected], or visit the website.