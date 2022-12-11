Where to Dine on New Year’s Eve in Bangkok

Looking for a splendid way to count down to 2023? Whether you plan to spend the last seconds of 2022 with you friends, families, lover, or your ‘it’s complicated’ person, we’ve got more than enough choices for the best places to dine this New Year’s Eve in Bangkok.

The year 2022 has been an eventful year, and as we’re cutting to an end, it wouldn’t hurt to reward yourself with some extravagant celebrations. You could plan your very deserving trip to other parts of Asia, or even take a festive trip to Europe. However, if you’re planning to stay in vibrant Bangkok on New Year’s Eve, the city’s never short of feasts and parties, either. Here are some ideas for places that offer sumptuous meals along with out-of-this-world parties to count down to 2023 in Bangkok.

[Hero image credit: Shangri-La Bangkok; featured image credit: The St. Regis Bangkok]

Where to Dine on the New Year’s Eve 2022 in Bangkok

Mia is curating eight of its best dishes into this exclusive one-day-only dinner on New Year’s Eve. End the year with the eight-course tasting menu that brings to the table Cured Hamachi with Cashew Milk Dressing and Shiso Oil, Grilled Foie Gras with Chestnut and Quince, 48-hour Braised Wagyu Short Rib with Butternut and Bone Marrow Sauce, and more. Chef Michelle Goh demonstrates her passion for desserts with the Vanilla Souffle with Truffle Caramel paired with Roasted Barley Ice Cream and Black Truffle.

The New Year’s Eve tasting menu is priced at THB5,850++. A wine pairing option is also available for an additional THB2,850++. For reservations, contact 098 862 9659.

Two of the renowned dining venues at Capella Bangkok are ending the year in style with a delightful meal. At Côte by Mauro Colagreco and Phra Nakhon, sumptuous dishes are being prepared at the live cooking stations, where guests can also while away their time with the photo booths and entertaining performances. Another alternative is to enjoy the feast and take it outside to the hotel’s glamorous Stella bar at the riverside courtyard.

The New Year’s Eve dinner package is priced at THB23,000 net per person. New Year’s Eve celebration at the Courtyard is priced at THB8,000 net per person. For reservations, contact 02 098 3888.

Celebrate the new chapter with an extraordinary buffet and 180-degree city views at The St. Regis Bangkok’s VIU. The highlights are a wide selection of meat and cold cuts, Black Truffle Risotto, caviar, and a live seafood station. After that, proceed to the adjacent The St. Regis Bar, both for the countdown celebration and the lucky prize draw.

New Year’s Eve Dinner Buffet at VIU is priced at THB4,600++. The Countdown Party is priced at THB3,000++. For more information and reservations, contact 02 207 7777.

The elegant yet laid-back venue of the Riverside Terrace at the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok lets you admire the Chao Phraya River and the firework-lit sky at the same time. Whereas the evening starts with a welcome cocktail in The Authors’ Lounge, the gala buffet dinner served at the Riverside Terrace will see generous servings of foie gras and duck with pistachio and black truffle, steamed lobster and spinach jade dumping, roasted wagyu beef prime ribs with truffle juice, Yorkshire pudding, and so much more.

The New Year’s Eve Gala Buffet Dinner is priced at THB23,000 net per person. For reservations, contact 02 659 9000.

With the city’s blinding lights as the backdrop, Nimitr Restaurant & Rooftop Bar on the 27th floor will serve modern Thai delicacies along with a glass of Vielle France Champagne on the last night of the year. The five-course menu will see the choice of beef tenderloin, Atlantic cod, and lamb massaman, with other Thai dishes.

The dinner is priced at THB6,800++ per person. For reservations, contact 02 079 7000.

Lakorn at Rosewood Bangkok will be serving the best of both western and Thai cuisines in its New Year’s Eve Dinner. Along with live stations of cured salmon, fresh oysters, and many others, the restaurant will prepare an exquisite three-course dinner with a choice of Canadian Lobster Salad, Foie Gras Terrine, Smoked Corn Soup, Slow-Braised Short Ribs, and Poached Halibut to choose from. Singing beside your table will be Natt Buntita, or Thailand’s ‘first lady of jazz’.

The New Year’s Eve Dinner is priced at THB5,500 per person. For reservations, contact 02 080 0088.

End the year with The Athenee Hotel’s gala dinner buffet at Rain Tree Cafe. To keep the festive spirit up the whole night, a live band and humongous amount of delicacies will be served, such as king crab, oyster Rockefeller, Peking duck, river prawn, foie gras, and many more. The Allium Bangkok, on the contrary, features an eight-course chef’s tasting menu to surprise your tastebuds with Modern French cuisine.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 650 8800.

Fulfil your Chinese food cravings with a selection of Cantonese and Shanghainese specialties curated in the special New Year’s Eve set menus from Yào Restaurant, all accompanied by the stunning views of Bangkok. On the other hand, take to the classic all-you-can-eat buffet at Praya Kitchen with all the delicacies you can imagine. The highlights are crispy pork cha-chu, steamed mud crab with milk, salmon wellington, and Phuket lobster with truffle cheese sauce.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 088 5666.

Pagoda Chinese Restaurant tops as one of the best places to take your family out for New Year’s Eve dinner. Cantonese culinary expert, Chef Oscar Pun, sums up the greatness of the cuisine in a set menu with dishes like Jellyfish in Sichuan Sauce, and Deep-Fried Black Grouper with Laoganma Sauce. On the more contemporary side, Akira Back will serve a five-course festive set menu that is as inspiring as usual. However, if you find international delicacies easier to enjoy, visit Goji Kitchen + Bar for well-rounded dishes including oysters, Japanese beef, and grilled seafood. Alternatively, for a more unique setting, board the docked Sirimahannop ship and enjoy the ‘east meets west’ dinner. To conclude the choices, the Neon Tokyo Countdown Party at ABar Rooftop ends the year with funky Japanese beats from DJ Mizuyo.

For reservations, contact 02 059 5999.

Whether a poolside gala, a seafood buffet, or Thai-style dining, find them all at the breezy setting of the Shangri-La Bangkok. Dress up under the theme ‘glitz & glam’ and join the Poolside Gala Dinner where a scrumptious buffet, stunning fireworks and dazzling shows are all in one place. On the other side, at Salathip Thai Restaurant, classic Thai delicacies are served in the teak pavilions beside the Chao Phraya River.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 236 7777.

The New Year’s Eve itinerary at W Bangkok begins with a seafood dinner at Paii restaurant, where Chef Joe’s modern Thai dishes are served amid an elegant colonial setting. As the night gets going, continue at The House on Sathorn’s iconic courtyard to dance to the live tunes from bands and DJs.

Paii Festive Set Menu is priced at THB4,600 net per person. The wine pairing option is priced at THB5,900 net per person. For reservations, contact 02 344 4312.

At Ms. Jigger, guests will find five creative dishes in the five-course dinner from Chef Davide Calo, like ravioli filled with foie gras served with parmesan foam and strawberry sauce, or Paccheri pasta with monkfish ragout and Wagyu T-bone steak. In case you’re here with a group of friends and family, Stock.Room will accommodate each of your different taste buds with an inclusive offering of international dishes. In the end, show your bold moves at Bar.Yard, where live DJs and performances await.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 056 9999.

Famous for its indulgent buffet line-up, Trader Vic’s is setting off on a gastronomic journey with a massive spread of cold cuts, oysters, salads, and desserts. While at the Riverside Terrace, sumptuous barbecue delights and elegant drinks are being served at the New Year’s Eve gala. Bringing the party onto the river, the New Year’s Eve Manohra Cruises Dinner will be filled with Thai recipes whilst a table at Longtail by the River could take you to admire the fireworks up close.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 476 0022.

The signature restaurants of the Anantara Siam Bangkok including Shintaro, Biscotti, Madison, and Guilty together will light up the festivities with Japanese, Italian, and South American a la carte and set menus. The Spice Market is also serving unmissable Thai-Indian flavours, whereas Aqua offers its usual comfort food at the al fresco courtyard. Ultimately, travel back in time to the old-world glam at the Grand New Year’s Eve Ball which features a five-course dinner, jazz music, and lots of Champagne.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 126 8866.

Centara Grand has everything to offer on the night of New Year’s Eve from across its six rooftop venues. For an indulgent buffet, visit Ventisi to find a combination of Italian, Thai, and Chinese classics. For the all-time favourite Spanish delectables with a panoramic city view, Uno Mas is offering the Surf and Turf Celebration to be accompanied with free-flow Champagne. Say goodbye to the year with the elegant seven-course Gala Dinner at Red Sky. A series of rooftop bar celebrations are also taking pace at Red Sky Bar, Cocoa XO, and Cru Champagne Bar.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 100 6255.

The New Year’s Eve Surf & Turf Buffet Dinner at Plate Restaurant offers an indulgent way to count down to 2023, with premium Japanese specialties, fresh Canadian lobsters, three kinds of oysters, and sumptuous Cantonese dishes from Wah Lok. Guests can also choose to count down to the new year with drinks in hands at Cooling Tower Rooftop Bar and Carlton Club Lounge.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 090 7888.

The joyous celebration will take place at two of Bangkok Marriott Hotel Sukhumvit’s renowned restaurants, Pier 57 and The District Grill Room & Bar. Premium seafood will be served at Pier 57 with the stars of the feast being the unlimited lobsters. As for The District Grill Room & Bar, the exquisite steaks and grill dishes are enough to send you into a food coma after the clock strikes midnight. Glide through the galactic beats at Octave Rooftop, where canapes and free-flow drinks are sure to entertain.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 797 0000.

Dine in style on the last day of the year amid the cosy ambience of the JW Café. An array of culinary delights from live cooking and carving stations including seafood, grilled meats, and desserts will be bountifully served as part of the New Year’s Eve Lavish Dinner Buffet.

The New Year’s Eve Lavish Dinner Buffet prices start at THB3,199 net per person. For reservations, contact 02 656 7700.

The long-standing hotel on Sukhumvit is offering some distinct dining experiences for everyone this New Year’s Eve. Whether it’s the classic New Year’s Eve International Buffet Dinner at Orchid Café, or the Festive Combo Sharing Platter at the magical BARSU. For exceptional Italian dishes, the New Year’s Eve Six-Course Set Menu at Rossini’s is the perfect meal for couples celebrating their last night of 2022. Finally, the beautiful venue of the Living Room is arranging a hearty buffet with jazz music at The Grande Jazzy New Year’s Eve.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 649 8888.