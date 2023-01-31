Spoil yourself and your loved one with this diverse selection of dinners to enjoy this Valentine’s Day 2023.

What better way to celebrate and serenade your love for one another than a delicious meal? Under different themes, concepts, and with various complimentary services, these hotels and restaurants have something special for all the lovebirds looking to spend their Valentine’s over French, Thai, Italian, Japanese, Chinese and other treats.

[Hero image credit: Mandarin Oriental Bangkok; featured image credit: 80/20]

Where to Dine in Bangkok This Valentine’s Day 2023

Fine-dining lovers are spoiled for choice across the three restaurants over looking the Chao Phraya River at the Mandarin Oriental Bangkok. The sophisticated French restaurant, Le Normandie by Alain Roux, welcomes lovebirds to a five-course lunch and the even more romantic seven-course dinner featuring the finest blue lobster and wagyu with truffle. Meanwhile, Lord Jim’s is serving a five-course dinner featuring foie gras and dover sole fillet, and the relaxing venue of Ciao Terrazza will present an authentic four-course Italian menu by Chef Dario Busnelli.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 659 9000.

The Penthouse Bar + Grill on the 37th floor of the Park Hyatt Bangkok is serving Chef Benn Rowe’s four-course lunch and dinner this Valentine’s Day. As always, diners are encouraged to linger after the meal at the very lively bar. Alternatively, guests can choose to experience the taste of Spain at the Embassy Room and try Catalan cuisine. The eight-course Amor menu will be paired with Cava, the Spanish sparkling wine.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 011 7480.

A succulent six-course dinner is served at Bull & Bear featuring seafood Bouillabaisse, and a choice of wagyu striploin or Japanese Madai. For more collective dining, head to The Brasserie for a French-inspired seafood dinner of oysters, akami tuna tartare, lobster bisque, Phuket lobster, and more. End this special day at The Loft, where the exclusive Valentine’s cocktail is served up along with half a dozen of oysters on the house when ordering a bottle of Champagne.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 846 8888.

The St. Regis Bangkok’s Michelin-starred restaurant IGNIV welcomes all lovers to its warm and cosy venue with fine dining dishes to share. The Valentine’s Day dinner features four indulgences including savouries and sweets, plus a complementary glass of Champagne to toast. Upstairs, VIU sets the table for the five-course dinner starring the freshest seafood ingredients and wagyu beef. Lastly, end the night with a sparkle at The St. Regis Bar, where couples can mingle over a premium caviar set, a chocolate cake, and two bottles of Moët & Chandon Champagne.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 207 7777.

The Valentine’s Tasting Menu at Mia combines the best of savouries, sweets, and wines in one meal. The eight-course tasting menu features Josephine oyster, cuttlefish risotto with cauliflower and black truffle, and strawberry compote with meringue and yoghurt ice cream as the dessert. Mia also stands out for its wine pairing, selecting wines from over 115 labels in its cellar. Plant-based and vegetarian choices are also available.

For more information and reservations, contact 098 862 9659.

A beautiful line-up of Valentine’s set dinners are offered at all of thr Anantara Siam’s dining venues. For crafted Italian dishes, head to Biscotti to indulge your lover with Maine lobster with stracciatella and octopus, or take to Madison for a generous spread of grilled meats and seafood. Over at Shintaro, a light but fulfilling meal is served, starring Chilean black cod and Kagoshima A4 Wagyu steak. A little spicier feast will happen at Guilty, where Peruvian Chef Carlos Rodriguez serves his famous ceviche and charcoal-grilled meats. The most classic choice is Spice Market, where comfort Thai favourites will welcome you on this special night.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 126 8866.

Couples with a love for dim sum will enjoy the Valentine’s Dim Sum Tower Set and Valentine’s Premium 5-Course Set Menu, both of which come with a bottle of premium Champagne at Yào Rooftop Bar. Otherwise, head inside to your private dining room and enjoy a Cantonese set menu from Chef Bruce at Yào Restaurant. For an indulgent feast with unlimited options, book your table at Praya Kitchen for a generous Thai buffet.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 088 5666.

Nimitr restaurant presents a Valentine’s five-course dinner amid a cascading flower backdrop. The menu highlights sumptuous Hokkaido scallop, veal carpaccio, beef ribeye with truffles, jumbo tiger prawn with chitarra pasta, and a range of festive desserts. For something extra special, couples can choose to have the venue all to themselves at the rooftop cabana at the secluded Herb Garden on the 29th floor. The romantic experience is truly one-of-a-kind, with the privacy of the dazzling city’s view right before you.

The private dinner requires booking seven days in advance. For more information and reservations, contact 02 079 7000.

The enticing ambience of Ms. Jigger is full of love this Valentine’s Day, as the chef is elevating the menu with a five-course dinner starring beef tenderloin, red prawn tartare, and risotto with a bottle of Champagne. On the other hand, families and friends are invited to celebrate their friendships at Stock.Room’s dinner buffet. The all-you-can-eat menu extends from ebiko and macaroni gratin to honey glazed ham.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 056 9999.

Akira Back doesn’t hold back on its Asian-inspired delicacies. With seafood carpaccio, seared French foie gras, Sendai wagyu and more, diners will be surprised with the innovative taste of Asian spices infused in the six-course menu. Over at the classic buffet venue, Goji Kitchen + Bar imports a diverse series of oysters from La Famille Boutrais in France and Ireland. Over nine varieties of oysters will be served along with the usually fascinating buffet spread. For an immersive riverside experience, Sirimahannop reimagines the Taste of Romance through their own creations, filling the table with amazing surf & turf menu items.

For more information and reservations, contact 02 059 5999.

For foodie couples looking to indulge in a variety of flavours, 80/20’s Head Chef Andrew Martin and his crew will be cooking up imported and local ingredients into 20 exquisite bites. Expect to see ingredients such as pork belly, wild yellow tail, scallop, braised goose, marian plum, truffle, and more. A chocolate cake, coconut, and a special secret dish end the meal with a sweet bang.

For more information and reservations, contact 099 118 2200.

Chef Marco Avesani has come up with the ‘Will You be My Valentine?’ menu to serve for four days straight this Valentine’s season. Lovers will fall head over heels with the range of dishes, for instance the marinated Hamachi crudo, ikura, almond sauce and herb oil, and tortelli filled with braised beef, truffle sauce, hazelnuts and black truffles on top. The highlight is the wagyu beef tenderloin with potatoes fondue, confit shallot, and truffle jus. Divine.

The special ‘Will You be My Valentine?’ menu is served from February 11-14, 2023. For more information and reservations, contact 097 114 7342.