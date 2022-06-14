Where to Find Some of the Best, Most Authentic Italian Desserts in Bangkok

These 5 Italian desserts highlight the complex flavours and textures of the authentic Italian recipes.

Italians don’t only excel at savoury delicacies; their decadent desserts are also the influential to all sweet treats nowadays. With a growing number of Italian fine dining restaurants in Bangkok, we set to seek out the most sumptuous and authentic Italian treats among them. Scroll down for 5 delicious Italian desserts you need to try.

Zabaglione at Gianni Ristorante

Bangkok’s much loved Italian venue Gianni Ristorante has a wide selection of authentic Italian desserts for those with a sweet tooth to try. Our choice is highly recommended Zabaglione, a rich custard-like dessert made of egg yolks, sugar and lots of Marsala. By constantly whipping air into the mixture, the outcome Zabaglione is light, smooth, and sweet, balanced by the tanginess of the accompanying fruits.

Gianni Ristorante is located on the Ground Floor of The Athenee Hotel, and opens daily from 11.30am-2pm and 6pm-10pm.

Cannolo Sicily at La Bottega di Luca

Having recently welcomed new Head Chef Marco Avesani, La Bottega di Luca is ready to present its innovative delectables along with some all-time classics. Continuing as La Bottega’s iconic treat is Cannolo Sicily or Sicilian Cannoli stuffed with ricotta cheese and served with pistachio gelato. The fried cannoli shells are crispy in contrast with the soft, cooled ricotta cheese, whilst the pistachio gelato is even divine on its own.

La Bottega di Luca is located in Sukhumvit 49, and opens everyday from 11.30am-2.30pm and 5.30pm-10pm.

Panna Cotta al Forno at Giglio Trattoria Fiorentina

Giglio Trattoria Fiorentina is the brainchild of the two famous chefs from La Bottega di Luca and Appia, and is one of the few traditional Tuscan restaurants that serves original homemade-style Tuscan dishes in Bangkok. The hand-rolled pasta is exclusively amazing, but one of the stars that keeps guests coming back is the Panna Cotta al Forno or baked panna cotta. It’s a beautifully set, rich, creamy pudding offset by the bittersweet caramel sauce drizzle on top.

Giglio Trattoria Fiorentina is located in Sathon Soi 12, and opens on weekdays from 11.30am-3pm and 5pm-10.30pm and weekends from 11am-10.30pm.

Latteruolo at Via Emilia

Via Emilia is a homey restaurant tucked away in a small street in Sathorn, reimagining the small soi as a road in the Emilia-Romagna region of Italy. Most of the dishes served here certainly originated from northern Italy, like the Il Cotechino di Modena or pork sausage and Piadina Tricolore. The dessert menu is no exception. Latteruolo, a milk-based pudding cake, is a classic dessert in the Emilia-Romagna region. Similar to flan, Latteruolo is lightly creamy and sweet, perfect for a light dessert after dinner.

Via Emilia is located in Soi Naradhiwas Rajanagarindra 17, and opens daily from 11.30am-11pm.

Il Tiramisu a Modo Nostro at Enoteca

Since Tiramisu is mostly served in Italian restaurants around Bangkok, we take it that you might be looking for something a little different. At a glance, you won’t be able to register Enoteca’s chocolate sphere as this popular Italian delight. The Il Tiramisu a Modo Nostro offers a far-from-traditional presentation of tiramisu comprising of a big dark chocolate ball, rich mascarpone cheese, and hot espresso poured right over the top. Watch the chocolate melt away and indulge in this iconic Italian dessert intoxicated with rich chocolate and a strong shot of espresso.