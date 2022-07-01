Where to Find the Most Elegant and Delicious French Desserts in Bangkok

The realm of French patisserie has so much to explore. Here’s where to find some of the most authentic and elegant French desserts in Bangkok.

From your familiar macarons to freshly flambéed crêpes suzette, the choices of delectable French desserts offered in Bangkok is large and diverse. Here, we’ve sussed out some of the most interesting French desserts you may not commonly find at the end of your meal. Read on for a selection of both well-known venues and hidden gems in Bangkok.

Soufflé at Rossini’s

A soufflé is a puffy, egg-based cake that is already picturesque when it arrives at your table. We’ve seen both the sweet and savoury variations of soufflés, and among the most common ones are chocolate and cheese soufflés. Interestingly, Rossini’s makes theirs a special one to remember with the Soufflé di Nocciola in Salsa Gianduia, a hazelnut soufflé served with chocolate hazelnut sauce. The soft, light cake goes perfectly with a warm drizzle of sweet hazelnut sauce.

Rossini’s is located in the Sheraton Grande Sukhumvit Hotel, and opens Wednesday to Saturday from 5.30pm to 10.30pm.

Macarons at The Mandarin Oriental Shop

A big hit when they first arrived in Thailand, macarons are now the standard confection in several upscale bake shops. Despite the sheer number of dessert houses that offer this sweet meringue, we all know the ones at The Mandarin Oriental Shop to be one of the classics. These macarons have crispy yet chewy shells, with 20 different fillings like Apple Pie, Pistachio, Dulce de Leche, Blackberry and Balsamic, and Pineapple and Rum.

The Mandarin Oriental Shop has 5 branches: Mandarin Oriental Hotel, Gaysorn Village, Siam Paragon, The Emporium and Central Chidlom.

Crème Brûlée at Royal Osha

Crème brûlée, our childhood favourite, is a miraculous French creation of baked custard topped with a brittle layer of burnt sugar. The joy, as we all know, lies in breaking that sugar layer with the tap of a spoon. You may be surprised that one of the best crème brûlées in Bangkok is hidden in Royal Osha, a heritage Thai restaurant. With some deviation, its Coconut Crème Brûlée is served in a coconut shell, which grants both a pudding-like custard and coconut flesh in one bite. Totally a must-try for all coconut lovers.

Royal Osha is located on Wireless Road, and opens from Tuesday to Sunday during 11am-9pm.

Mille-Feuille at Paris Mikki

One of the most iconic French desserts, Mille-Feuille translates to ‘thousand sheets,’ referring to the complex layers of puff pastry alternated by rich pastry cream. Paris Mikki, an award-winning French dessert shop, is widely known for its super vanilla Mille-Feuille. With crispy puff and moderately sweetened pastry cream enriched with Madagascar vanilla beans, the dessert parlour offers one of the best versions of Mille-Feuille you need to try.

Paris Mikki has 3 branches in Bangkok: Asoke, Central Embassy and Central World.

Madeleines at Cafe Madeleine

This shell-shaped mini sponge cake is a popular tea-time dessert, for it’s traditionally served with gelato, yogurt, or melted white chocolate. You can find delicious madeleines at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok’s patisserie shop, Cafe Madeleine. The namesake treat comes in tropical flavours like Raspberry & Vanilla, and Passion Fruit & Coconut, as well as a decadent version like Chocolate & Cacao Caramel Nib.

Cafe Madeleine is located in Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River. Opens daily from 7am to 7pm.

Paris-Brest at Tiengna Viennoiserie

Paris-brest is a classic French bakery item created in 1910 to commemorate the Paris-Brest-Paris bicycle race, hence the circular-shaped choux. Despite the meticulous methods needed to make this pastry, Tiengna Viennoiserie comes up with an astonishing version comprised of crunchy choux filled with complex layers of hazelnut-based praliné. One bite of its Paris-Brest is full of textures, with a balance in richness and sweetness, leaving some salty bits at the end.

Tiengna Viennoiserie is located in Sukhumvit 39, and opens daily from 7.30am-5pm.

Crêpes Suzette at Neil’s Tavern

This 5-decade-old steakhouse in the bustling city centre has one on-fire dessert that regular customers know very well. Neil’s Tavern’s famous crêpes suzette is prepared next to your table at the flambé station, where you will witness the sumptuous crepes coming to life with the addition of orange sauce and cognac. Served hot with a side of vanilla ice cream, the Crêpes Suzette at Neil’s Tavern are unbeatable.

Neil’s Tavern is located in Soi Ruamrudee, and opens daily from 11.30am-10.30pm.

