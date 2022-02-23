Where to Find the Best, Most Exquisite Steak in Bangkok

Among all the delicious staples that Bangkok has to offer, here’s where you can find the most juicy and most flavourful steak in Bangkok.

From quality beef to innovative cooking techniques, these 10 Bangkok restaurants manage to nail the art of the steak. Served with a sauce or just a sprinkle of sea salt, here’s where to go when you’re in the mood for meat.

[Hero image credit: Artur; featured image credit: Penthouse Bar + Grill/facebook]

At Bull & Bear on the 55th floor of the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok, diners will enjoy a fantastic feast with the views of Ratchadamri Road just down below. Succulent meats and seafood are prepared on a one-and-only hot rack for smoking, grilling and slow-roasting. If you’re looking for some decent fish and dry-aged steak dishes with an upbeat city vibes, Bull & Bear is a must.

If you’re in for an authentic Italian steak to be enjoyed in a laid-back atmosphere, you’ll love Lenzi Tuscan Kitchen. From Tuscany to Bangkok, Chef Francesco Lenzi brings his hometown’s old-school cooking methods into the open kitchen of his restaurant, where meats are prepared in a wood fired oven and charcoal grill. For the highlight, try La Fiorentina, a 270-day grain-fed Black Angus T-bone steak, or go for the indulgent (and impressive) Il Tomahawk alla Griglia Wagyu beef.

Chef Artur Kluczewski’s years of experience in Paris’s Michelin-starred restaurants encouraged the opening of Artur restaurant in Bangkok in 2009. The Côte de Bœuf at Artur, a prime rib slice of beef cooked perfectly soft in the centre and well-charred on the outside, is one of his proudest creations and an absolute must-try. Beyond this signature, the menu is extensive for beef-lovers, offering various cuts of various origins, be it American Angus, Australian Kobe, or New York striploin.

If you’re looking for an all-in-one place for indulgence, this spacious three-floor penthouse hosts it all, from a restaurant, a cocktail bar, a whisky room, and to a rooftop bar. Penthouse Bar + Grill occupies the top 3 floors of Park Hyatt Bangkok, where Grill Restaurant on the first level serves its prime cuts of meats and seafood imported from around the world. What will keep you coming back again, though, is the convivial ambience of the whole penthouse.

Rossano’s is a long-established Tuscan restaurant nestled cosily on Sukhumvit Road. Apart from the authentic pasta and pizza menu, it is also home to a variety of meat dishes. From big sharing plates like the Wagyu Tomahawk steak over to smaller dishes like the Beef Tenderloin Wrapped in Cured Lard and Slow Temperature Braised Wagyu Beef Cheek, there’s something for everyone here, with a hearty Italian twist.

Long time Bangkok steak lovers will be familiar with Neil’s Tavern. Since its establishment in 1969, Neil’s Tavern has always been serious about its meat. The choices of Australian and US-imported beef will be presented at your table to choose, and you’ll be able to select marbling level and the weight of each beef cut. A taste of what you can expect? T-Bone Wagyu, 40-Day Dry Aged Wagyu, Kobe Striploin and USDA Prime Corn-Fed Rib Eyem and so much more.

Inspired by the Meatpacking District in New York, The District Grill Room & Bar’s interior is adorned mainly with wooden and warm light. Guests will be able to observe the chefs through its open kitchen, where exquisite cuts of steaks and fresh seafood are prepared. Don’t forget to ask the sommelier for the perfect wine pairing to your dishes here, too.

Char Bangkok revolves around the concept of ‘the master of the grill,’ namely referring to Executive Chef Sebastian Reischer churning cuts of meat and seafood into contemporary dishes. On a date with a non-meat lover? Try his other signature dishes that include the likes of Chorizo & Lobster Spaghetti and Alaskan King Crab Thermidor. Afterwards, head upstairs for post-steak-dinner drinks at Char Rooftop Bar.

The Anantara Siam Bangkok houses a spacious steakhouse within its premises, designed by renowned interior designer Tony Chi. Surrounded by modern design elements, guests can comfortably feast on fresh oysters and seafood, before turning to the exquisite Black Angus Tenderloin or Australian Lamb. Some of these delights are available at the Sunday brunch at the Anantara Siam Bangkok, too.

Dig into some enticing beef cuts on the rooftop steakhouse at The Landmark Hotel. On the 31st floor, Rib Room & Bar specialises exclusively in grilled dishes served with a selection of signature sauces, like the Cream Pepper Sauce, Brandy and Mushroom Sauce, Albufera Sauce, and more. The highlight is the selection of premium beef from different origins, whether it’s Sakon Nakhon, Rangers Valley, Diamantina, Stockyard or Black Onyx.