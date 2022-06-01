Where to Find Gourmet Salads in Bangkok for a Fine Light Lunch

From lobster salads to foie gras salads to Vietnamese salads, these nine dining outlets offer some of the best gourmet salads in Bangkok.

A bowl of salad is a cherished starter by diners all over. After all, salads set the tone for the rest of the meal. Other than gourmet burgers and gourmet doughnuts, Bangkok dining outlets also serve gourmet salads, which make for a fine option for lunch if you’re seeking something light in your midday. In addition to nutritional benefits, these salads also do a service to sophisticated taste palates. Here are nine dining outlets offering the best gourmet salads in Bangkok.

Where to Find the Best Gourmet Salads in Bangkok

We’re commencing our list with Michelin-starred Thai fine dining outlet Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin’s ‘Main Lobster Salad, Frozen Red Curry.’ The salad is available as an appetiser under their à la carte ‘Create Your Own Journey (Lunch and Dinner)’ menu. View the full menu here.

Sra Bua by Kiin Kiin is open Wednesday-Sunday from 12.00pm-3.00pm and 6.00pm-12.00am.

Spanning across three floors boasting a sleek interior, next on our list is a veteran in Bangkok’s dining scene, Eat Me Restaurant. We’re recommending the ‘Rocket, Pear & Parmesan Salad’ from their ‘Vegan’ menu. The salad is topped with black truffle dressing for extra indulgence. View the full menu here.

Eat Me Restaurant is open daily from 5.00pm-12.00am.

Next, we’ve got two gourmet salads from Tenshino Bangkok: ‘Foie Gras Mizuna Rocket Salad’ and ‘Lobster Salad, Yuzu Kocho Dressing.’ The chic Japanese restaurant boasts elegant, polychromatic interiors, and serves unique Japanese cuisine for dinner. View the full menu here.

Tenshino Bangkok is open Thursday-Saturday from 6.00pm-11.00pm.

If you’re one for dishes with crab, we recommend The Allium Bangkok’s ‘Blue Crab Salad & Cucumber.’ Located within The Athenee Hotel, a Luxury Collection Hotel, Bangkok, the award-winning French restaurant serves contemporary French cuisine and features an open-kitchen concept. View the full menu here.

The Allium Bangkok is open daily from 11.30am-2.30 and 5.30pm-10.00pm.

The historically-rich Vietnamese restaurant Thien Duong is located within Baan Dusit Thani. Here, creative Vietnamese cuisine with added French nuances is served in a vibrant, artistic setting. In terms of salads, make sure to try the ‘Goi Sen Tom Thit,’ a dish inclusive of banana blossom salad, shrimp, and chicken breast garnished with basil and lime dressing. View the full menu here.

Thien Duong, Baan Dusit Thani is open daily from 11.00am-2.30pm and 5.30pm-10.00pm.

If you’re one for southern Italian seafood served in a cosy, intimate atmosphere, we recommend Cetara Bangkok’s ‘Insalata di Polpo e Calamari, Origano Calabrese.’ This is essentially a salad comprising of calamari, octopus, and Calabrian oregano. View the full menu here.

Cetara Bangkok is open Monday-Friday from 11.30am-3.00pm and 5.00pm-11.00pm, and Saturday-Sunday from 11.30am-11.00pm.

Recognised and revered for royal Thai cuisine served amidst a traditional, historical setting, Blue Elephant Bangkok’s ‘Pink Pomelo Salad Prawn Cakes’ is recommended for those with a liking for Thai tangy tastes. In this dish, organic prawn cakes are served with Thai garlic, sweet corn, and organic pink pomelo. View the full menu here.

Blue Elephant Bangkok is open daily from 11.30am-9.00pm.



Here, we have another Italian restaurant. And the salad we’re recommending is one that’s suited for both omnivores and herbivores: ‘Portobello mushroom salad, honey vinaigrette and fresh mint.’ The dish falls under the ‘Insalate’ menu and is perfect for when you’re craving something light and refreshing. View the full menu here.

La Bottega di Luca is open Monday from 5.30pm-10.00pm, and Tuesday-Sunday from 11.30am-2.30pm and 5.30pm-10.00pm

We’re concluding our list with two salads from Riva Del Fiume Ristorante: ‘Granchio e Ostrica’ (blue swimmer crab and oyster salad, tomato, and basil) and ‘Insalatina di Radici’ (crispy vegetable root salad, fennel, aged ricotta, tangerine dressing). Located within the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, needless to say the entire menu at the French dining outlet is gourmet, with beautiful river views to suit. View the full menu here.

Riva Del Fiume Ristorante is open daily from 12.00pm-2.30pm and 6.00pm-10.30pm.