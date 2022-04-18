Mango Sticky Rice Fever: The Most Delectable Mango Sticky Rice in Bangkok

It’s time to bring back the summer’s favourite. Since Khao Niew Mamuang or mango sticky rice has made it to the international stage this year, let’s celebrate by paying a visit to these Thai restaurants in Bangkok for the best mango sticky rice experience.

The craze comes just in time for the mango season. Although this tropical fruit is available throughout the year, the period from May to July marks the season wherein you will find the sweetest and juiciest mangoes on the market. Therefore, be sure to check in at the best venues for this heavenly Thai dessert in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: Saneh Jaan]

R.HAAN

As part of ‘The Wisdom Symphony of Sustainable Samrub’ concept menu, R.HAAN restaurant positions mango sticky rice as its final dish. All components are made from the best local ingredients, starting from three types of Thai mangoes: Barracuda, Ok Rong, and Mahachanok. The key element, sticky rice, is made using Chiang Rai’s famous Snake Fang rice and mixed thoroughly with Phet Phangan coconut milk. To cut the creaminess, ice cream and palm sugar balls Loy Kaew accompany the delicacies for the ultimatum of sweet, sour, fresh, and creamy.

Jim Thompson Restaurant

For those who are not over the seasonal Khao Chae menu yet, Jim Thompson has the perfect summer pairing that features both Khao Chae and Mango with Sticky Rice. Of all of the unique and successful Thai institutions it has established, Jim Thompson Restaurant stands as yet another place that exhibits Jim’s legacy to the world. While its Khao Chae with six sweet and savoury condiments is already worth coming back for, the mango sticky rice dessert can end your meal with even more flavourful impressions.

Phra Nakhon Bangkok

Having just welcomed a new Chef de Cuisine, Authentic Thai restaurant by the river Phra Nakhon Bangkok at the Capella Bangkok continues to serve as a great spot for Thai food and sunset lovers. With respect to passionate local farmers, the restaurant only uses indigenous mangoes and rice in its Khao Niew Mamuang menu. The sweet coconut black and white sticky rice is served with the sweetest mangoes of the year. An additional scoop of house-made coconut ice cream makes this dish a heaven in the midst of summer.

Paste

We can always trust the heirloom recipes at Paste, but, with the amount of creativity injected in every one of their dishes, even the most recognisable dishes can sometimes look unfamiliar. In this case, award-winning chef Bee serves mango sticky rice in the most contemporary way, with Ok Rong mango sticky rice rolled up into a sweet yellow cylinder covered all over with golden threads and a mellow jasmine sorbet on the side. While most traditional recipes revel in the sweetness and creaminess of coconut milk, Paste’s version boasts a mellow scent and flavour of Jasmine to balance out the sweetness.

Saneh Jaan

If you’re in search of a classic, ordinary-looking mango sticky rice that grants an explosion of taste in your mouth, Saneh Jaan offers its Mango with Sweet Coconut Sticky Rice for your appetite. Sweet and beautifully carved Barracuda mangoes are served with the sticky rice from Chiang Rai. The shaped rice is cooked with genuine Thai coconut milk, before being topped with golden roasted beans for a subtle crunch in every bite. It is truly one of the most sumptuous treats among several of Saneh Jaan’s yummy Thai desserts.

