Where to Find the Best Escargot in Bangkok

One of the most well-known classic French delicacies, escargot can actually be found at various venues in Bangkok. Whether you’re an aficionado or a skeptic, these are the best places to try.

An authentic French hors d’oeuvres, escargot is one of the many refined appetisers you can find in French restaurants. It is usually cooked with lots of butter, garlic, and parsley, and when combined with the crunchy and chewy texture of the snails, it is the star of the table. As authentic as it is, however, not all French restaurants in Bangkok serve this delicacy everyday. Here are 5 French restaurants in Bangkok that deliver escargot like no other.

[Hero and featured image credit: Maria Orlova/Pexels]

Fireplace Grill and Bar has always surprised guests with its best prime cuts on the charcoal grill. The open glass kitchen right in the centre of the space attracts diners to see their food being prepared live on the organic mangrove wood charcoal grill, which ensures natural flavours of every ingredient. The escargot here is one popular dish, featuring perfectly cooked snail seasoned with garlic, butter, and chopped parsley, of course.

Fireplace Grill and Bar located inside the InterContinental Bangkok on Phloen Chit road, and is open daily from 6pm to 10.30pm. For reservations, contact 02 656 0444.

Another age-old French restaurant in Silom, Indigo serves scrumptious French dishes praised by numerous French expats in Bangkok. All French classics are popular here, including the well-known Escargots de Bourgogne, alongside also French onion soup, Provence-style Lamb Chop, and Foie Gras Terrine. We recommend to book a picturesque outdoor table for a romantic, like-out-of-Thailand background.

Indigo is located on Soi Convent in Silom, and is open Tuesday to Sunday from 11.20am to 11pm. For reservations, call 02 235 3268.

Having operated for over a decade, Lyon is a French restaurant loved widely by Thai gourmands. This French restaurant serves authentic French dishes in a classic European setting that comes with a homey ambience. While the place features several mouthwatering dishes, the escargot tops the list as one of the must-try dishes here. Baked in garlic and butter, it is loaded with flavour and texture. For those looking to indulge in a sumptuous meal in a quiet, cosy, and intimate environment, Lyon is worth a visit.

Lyon is located in Soi Ruamrudee, Phloenchit road, and is open daily during 11.30am-2pm and 6pm-10pm. For reservations, call 098 252 2383.

Artur Restaurant is an elegant French restaurant situated in peaceful Soi Ton Son. This place offers a vast menu, from French Onion Soup and Duck ‘Canette’ to Beef Wellington and Côte de Boeuf. Amid the private and romantic atmosphere, guests will drool over the Burgundy Escargot cooked in the traditional parsley and garlic butter, which grants it a juicy, tender texture.

Artur Restaurant is located in Soi Ton Son, Phloenchit road, and is open on weekdays from 5pm-11pm, and on weekends from 11.30am-3pm and 5pm-11pm. For reservations, call 089 000 1288 or 02 658 6288.

Brasserie 9 consists of three dining areas, all of which resort to French-style dining that serves genuine French dishes. At Brasserie 9 Casual Dining, Escargots de Bourgogne au Beurre Persillé is one of the guest favourites, given that those Burgundy escargots are roasted with persillade butter for the most intense parsley aroma. Guests are also urged to pair the menu with a list of impressive wines to enhance their escargot experience.

Brasserie 9 is located in Soi Sathorn 6, and is open daily from 11.30am to 10.30pm. For reservations, call 02 234 2588.