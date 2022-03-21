Where to Find the Best Khao Chae in Bangkok

A soothing way cool down Thai-style during the summer is delighting in Khao Chae. Here are 5 places to visit for an ultimately refreshing Khao Chae experience.

One of the perks that comes with the scorching hot season is the Thai-Mon legacy food, Khao Chae, or rice soaked in jasmine water together with a set of condiments. This special dish was formerly only served in the palace before being shared and enjoyed throughout the country. Up to this day, Khao Chae is still cooked and served in its traditional form in several leading Thai restaurants. Visit or order from these 5 places during the summer for a taste of the authentic and delicious cool scented rice.

[Hero image credit: The Athenee Hotel; featured image credit: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park]

The Khao Chae from The Mandarin Oriental Shop utilises only quality ingredients found throughout the country, from Yasothorn to Phetchaburi. The jasmine rice in fragrant jasmine water is enjoyed with seven different condiments cooked to the recipes of Chef Pom Phatchara’s grandmother, in order to attain the original taste from the ancient times. Guests are also given the option to enjoy Chef Pom’s Khao Chae in a regular box or in a nostalgic Thai-style tiffin.

Khao Chae will be available from April 1 – May 31, 2022 at The Mandarin Oriental Shops at Siam Paragon, Central Chidlom, The Emporium, Gaysorn Village and Mandarin Oriental Bangkok’s all-day dining restaurant The Verandah. The price for one person starts at THB640 net. For more information, contact 02-659-9000.

At The House of Smooth Curry, Chef Montri and his team set out to create Khao Chae according to the ancient royal recipes. Organic rice from Amnat Charoen is soaked in jasmine-scented water overnight to enhance the aroma and then served with eight savoury condiments such as shrimp paste balls, pickled turnip with egg, salted egg yolk with minced pork, and more. The seasonal marian plum syrup is served at the end as a sweet dessert.

Khao Chae is available from now until April 30, 2022 at The House of Smooth Curry at The Athenee Hotel for dine-in at THB850++ per set and for takeaway at THB1,250 per set. For more information, call 02-650-8800.

Siam Tea Room, a laid-back tea room and exceptional Thai restaurant, will woo guests with its Khao Chae and an expansive set inclusive of an amuse bouche and nine flavourful condiments such as fried herbal fish and shrimp paste, fried butterfly pea stuffed with shrimp, and vegetable crudités. To complete the meal, freshly-made watermelon lime juice is served to rejuvenate the body and refresh the mind.

Khao Chae is available at Siam Tea Room at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park daily during 11.30am-4.30pm until May 2022. Both dine-in and takeaway is available for THB590++. For more information, contact 02 059 5999.

Saneh Jaan’s attention to detail is demonstrated in its seasonal Khao Chae menu. The rice is double-steamed in order to achieve that soft yet chewy ‘al dente’ stage, before being soaked in floral scented water with scented ice cubes. The 11 side condiments such as sticky shrimp paste balls and candied radish all have the right amount of sweetness and sourness to balance the ample taste of the rice.

Saneh Jaan ‘A Cooling Thai Summer Treat “Khao Chae”’ is available for dine-in and takeaway starting at THB850++ from now until May 16, 2022. For more information, call 062-534-3394.

Khao is a Thai fine dining and chef’s table restaurant specialising in royal Thai recipes that are hard to find elsewhere. Among several succulent dishes, Khao’s version of Khao Chae always attracts a large crowd to its annual launch. This year, the restaurant is serving the authentic candle-scented steamed rice with eight side dishes and side vegetables such as stir-fried fish, shredded pork, fish-stuffed red onion and more.

Khao Chae is available until May 31, 2022 starting at THB650++ per set. The set needs to be ordered one day in advance. For more information, call 02-381-2575.