Where to Find the Best Omakase Kappo in Bangkok

Experience the diversity of Japanese culinary at these 5 Omakase Kappo restaurants.

Unlike traditional Omakase, Omakase Kappo brings together the best of both worlds from the hot and cold kitchens into one Omakase menu designed by the chef. This means diners will get to taste not only fresh sushi but also fried, boiled, slow-cooked, and grilled dishes. Here are 5 Japanese restaurants that offer the most divine Omakase Kappo experience in Bangkok.

Kappo Kazunobu is helmed by Chef Oishi Kazunobu, the prodigy behind the sushi delicacies at Yamazato. Having worked as the Head Sushi Chef there for over seven years, his first own restaurant, Kappo Kazunobu, simulates the warm, private atmosphere between the chef and the diner, similar Yamazato, into this intimate space. Kappo Kazunobu offers three types of Omakase Kappo courses to choose from, depending on the types of ingredients. All of them include fried, slow-cooked, steamed, and boiled items meticulously prepared from imported ingredients.

Kappo Kazunobu is located in Sukhumvit 26, and opens Monday and Wednesday to Friday from 6pm-10pm and Saturday to Sunday from 12pm-2.30pm and 6pm-10pm. Visit the Facebook page here.

After building Minashima and Wasabi Japanese restaurants in Australia from the ground up, Chef Hajime Horiguchi travelled to Bangkok to demonstrate how Japanese Omakase can be out-of-this-world creative and delicious. He prioritises the changing of the seasons and therefore only utilises seasonal delicacies from all over Japan in the two Kappo Omakase menus he serves. Prepare to indulge in exceptional uni, otoro, Wagyu steak, and some decadent desserts like Warabi Mochi and coconut ice cream.

Sho Kappo by Hajime is located in Little Walk Bangna, and opens from Wednesday to Friday from 5.45pm-9.30pm and Saturday to Sunday from 12pm-1.45pm and 5.45pm-7.30pm.

The bustling noise of Sathorn is muted once you step inside the peaceful Japanese house of Shiki. The homey, earth tone decoration is the prelude to the authentic Japanese dishes prepared by Chef Riku Toda, former head chef of Sushi Ichizu. Imported quality ingredients like Kegani or hair crab, Hotaru Ika or firefly squids, and several others are used to create wholesome and inventive menus. In the delightful 12-15 courses, expect to see soba served on an ice cube, grilled Kagoshima steak, and salt-flavoured ice cream as a finishing dessert.

Shiki is located in Sathorn 7, and opens from Tuesday to Sunday from 2pm-11pm.

Led by two Japanese chefs, Shintaro Narisawa and Tsuneo Saitou, Kuon No Tsuki takes diners to experience the diversity of the Japanese culinary world in the restaurant’s different Kappou Omakase menus. Whether it’s the lunch menu, Omakase Sushi menu, or Omakase menu, diners will be presented with inventive dishes such as Fuku Shirako, or blowfish milt, and Ise Ebi, also known as the king of Japanese lobsters. Rare dishes like Maguro Eye Ball are also available seasonally.

Kuon No Tsuki is located in Sukhumvit 63, and opens from Tuesday to Sunday from 12pm-3pm and 6pm-10pm.

Sushi Kappo Juichi is determined to deliver a one-of-a-kind experience to all diners by ‘performing a live show’ of raw ingredients coming together as delectable dishes in front of their eyes. There are three Omakase menus — Omakase, Juichi and Premium — of which guests can choose to dine-in at the restaurant, or invite the chef into their home for a Premium Home Omakase by Juichi. The restaurant only accepts one group of customers at a time.

Sushi Kappo Juichi is located in Soi Intamara 3, Phayathai road. For more information, contact 097 223 5881. Visit the Facebook page here.