Where to Find the Best Thai Desserts to Welcome the Summer

These places offer the most heartwarming and body-refreshing Thai desserts you could find to welcome the summer in great taste.

Locals have long been familiar with the wave of hot weather that sweep the country this time of year. That’s why, some many decades ago, refreshing Thai desserts came into being. Here’s where to find the icy, sweet, and sour Thai treats from leading Thai restaurants in Bangkok. Stay refreshed and energised with these on hot days in the city.

[Hero and featured image credit: Saneh Jaan]

Mafuang Loykaew at Aksorn

Mafuang or starfruit is used in several sweet and savoury Asian recipes. At Aksorn, a Thai restaurant founded on heirloom recipes, the fruit is served cold as a sour dessert to cope with the tropical weather. Mafuang Loykaew or Macerated Starfruit is made from half-ripe starfruit macerated in citrus juice and zest for a few days. The result is a cooling, light, sweet and sour dessert perfect for summertime.

Aksorn is located on Charoenkrung Road, and is open from Tuesday to Sunday from 6pm-11pm.

Kha Nom Kho Kathi Sod at The House of Smooth Curry

The House of Smooth Curry at The Athenee Hotel is famous for serving traditional Thai dishes from the four regions of Thailand. The menu includes Southern Thailand’s rare dessert, Kha Nom Kho Kathi Sod, or balls of glutinous flour stuffed with shredded coconuts and served in sweet coconut milk. The creamy, sweet and aromatic flavour from the pandan coconut milk makes it the most delectable dessert to enjoy anytime of year.

The House of Smooth Curry at The Athenee Hotel is open everyday from 11.30am-2.30pm and 5.30pm-10pm.

Tub Tim Krob at Saawaan

This Michelin-starred Thai restaurant servers a seasonal 11-course tasting menu that only uses locally-sourced ingredients and traditional methods of Thai cooking. During this period, Saawaan is serving its special version of Tub Tim Krob, a refreshing pomegranate bowl of water chestnut, gelatinous coconut and a side of homemade smoked coconut ice cream.

Saawaan is located on South Sathorn Road and is open for dinner everyday from 5.30pm-11.30pm.

Som Chun at Saneh Jaan

Saneh Jaan is a fine dining restaurant serving genuine Thai food; with some dishes so rare that you may not be able to find a decent replica anywhere else. Among its various mouthwatering Thai desserts, Som Chun is the one to go with if you’re looking for a cool-down. It is an ice dessert consisting of bitter orange peel, sour mango, fresh ginger, and fried shallots, yielding the perfect amount of sweet and sour taste in one bite.

Saneh Jaan is located on Wireless Road. Opens daily during 11.30am-2pm and 6pm-10pm.

Ma Hor at Lobby Salons, The Sukhothai Bangkok

If you need an inclusive collection of Thai desserts to devour, the ‘Thai Heritage Afternoon Tea Set’ from the Lobby Salons at The Sukhothai Bangkok is a perfect match. For a treat more on the savoury side, Caramelised Peanut and Pineapple, also known as Ma Hor. This traditional Thai treat is a light bite comprising of sour pineapple, crunchy peanuts, and savoury flavour of minced pork. Other sweet desserts are also served in the afternoon tea set, including the all-time favourite classic of Mango Sticky Rice.

The Sukhothai’s afternoon tea sets are available Monday to Friday from 1.30pm-4.30pm. For reservation, contact 02-344-8888.

