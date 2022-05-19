Where to Find the Most Sumptuous Peking Duck in Bangkok

Although Peking duck is served in almost all Chinese and Cantonese restaurants in Bangkok, here’s where you can find the most refined renditions, at restaurants that serve the juiciest Peking duck, whether it be in a traditional or unconventional way.

When looking for the best Peking duck dish, juicy duck meat needs to be met with fragrant and crispy skin. Condiments and flavourful sauces then combine to sit inside a soft Chinese pancake. Since Peking duck is most commonly served whole, don’t forget to bring good company to enjoy this dish together.

Helmed by Head Chef Kam Sing, The Silk Road preserves the original Cantonese recipes and combines them with some modern twists and sparks. The Silk Road’s exquisite version of Peking duck is served at your table with a live flame in order to crisp up the skin. For extra indulgence, it is also served with a side of caviar, to add extra texture and flavour to the already-delectable Peking duck.

The Silk Road is located in The Athenee Hotel Bangkok, and opens daily from 11.30am-2.30pm and 5.30pm-10pm.

On the 32nd floor of the Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse, guests will find themselves in the elegant yet relaxing Yào Restaurant & Rooftop Bar. Floor-to-ceiling windows surround the place in all directions, allowing diners to feast on Chinese goodies with the Bangkok skyline beyond them. Among several mouthwatering Cantonese favourites, the Peking duck here is grilled on lychee skewers and served with Chinese pancakes, caviar, melon, and lychee-butterfly pea jam.

Yào Restaurant is located on the 32nd floor of Bangkok Marriott Hotel The Surawongse, and opens daily from 11.30am-2.30pm and 6pm-10pm.

Under the direction of Chef Matthew Geng, the executive Chinese chef who was born and raised in Beijing, Nan Bei serves legitimately authentic northern and southern Chinese delicacies. The first thing that comes to mind is, of course, Beijing Roast Duck. The signature duck goes through a 3-day sundry process, and is then grilled at the perfect temperature before being served with homemade pancakes and condiments.

Nan Bei is located in Rosewood Bangkok, and opens from Wednesday to Sunday from 11.30am-2.30pm and 5.30pm-8pm.

Michelin-starred Chinese restaurant Yu Ting Yuan serves a signature Peking duck that is not to be missed. The large open kitchen and floor-to-ceiling windows set the scene for a sophisticated dining venue that serves delicacies to comfort your soul. Chef Qiu Xiaogui and his team prepare the thinly sliced Traditional Peking Duck accompanied by a unique sauce, plus Wok-Fried Minced Duck in Lettuce Cups as the second course.

Yu Ting Yuan is located in Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River, and opens daily from 11.30am-2.30pm and 6pm-10.30pm.

Age-old recipes and techniques from Hong Kong are showcased here at Pagoda. The restaurant welcomes guests to a beautiful, oriental setting where a wide selection of dim sum and Cantonese classics are served. One of the highlights, the Barbecued Peking Duck, is served in three Cantonese ways; duck meat with crispy skin and Chinese pancakes, duck legs with plum sauce, and stir-fried duck meat with ginger and spring onions. All dishes make the most use of the tender meat, accompanied by flavourful sauces.

Pagoda Chinese Restaurant is located on the 4th floor of Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park, and opens from Wednesday to Sunday, 11.30am-2.30pm and 6pm-10pm.

Fei Ya translates to as much as ‘flying duck’, and so we need no more clarification to realise that the main star is the peking duck. Fei Ya’s lychee wood-fired oven is responsible for the beautifully browned skin of the Peking duck here, lending a little tanginess and herbal notes to the flesh. The dish is served with cucumber, spring onions, pancakes and black Hoi Sin sauce. Peking Duck is available both as an a la carte dish or as part of the set menus.

Fei Ya is located in the Renaissance Bangkok Ratchaprasong Hotel, and opens everyday for lunch 11.30am-2.30pm and dinner 6pm-10.30pm.

The warm, neo-classical atmosphere of Liu sets the scene for a relaxing dim sum lunch and full-on Cantonese dinner. Although Liu is famous for its all-you-can-eat dim sum feast, several a la carte dishes have also received a fair amount of praise. Diners can choose to savour their Traditional Roasted Whole Peking Duck with homemade pancakes Thai style or Hong Kong style. After that, choose the way you’d like your duck meat prepared, with options such as sautéed with black pepper sauce, sautéed and served in lettuce cup, sautéed with bean sprouts, and deep fried with crispy garlic.

Liu is located inside the Conrad Bangkok, and opens everyday from 11.30am-2.30pm and 6pm-10pm.

Steamed seafood, noodles, dim sum, and barbecued meats curated by Chef Chow Wai Man are proudly served at the tables of Shang Palace. The signature Traditional Peking Style Oven Glazed Duck is served in two courses: the highly anticipated crispy skin served with pancakes and savoury plum sauce, and the minced duck served with lettuce or stir-fried with black pepper.

Shang Palace is located in the Shangri-La Bangkok, and opens from 11.30am-3pm daily and 6pm-10pm from Friday to Sunday.