Where to go for Brunch in Bangkok This February 2022

We believe there’s hardly anyone who could say no to a scrumptious Sunday brunch. As hotels around Bangkok continue to serve delectable brunch menus every weekend, we’ve curated the most intriguing ones for you this February.

Brunch time on Saturday or Sunday is the time for you to leave behind all your worries from the weekdays and reconnect with your companions on the table. It is the time for nothing else but appreciating food, drink, and good conversation. Here’s where to brunch in Bangkok this month.

[Hero image credit: Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park; featured image credit: Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel]

Zuma at The St. Regis Bangkok

Sunday brunch at the city’s most chic Japanese izakaya restaurant is back. At Zumba, guests will be presented with unlimited seasonal salads, hot and cold starters, tempura, meat and poultry dishes, and Japanese selections like sashimi and maki rolls. On top of that, a choice of main course is available for selection, including teriyaki salmon, spiced lamb cutlets with hatcho miso, grilled hamachi kama, spicy beef tenderloin, and a special sashimi selection from the chef. Wine, beer, champagne and sake are offered as well.

Available every Sunday from 11am-3pm. The starter Signature package is priced at THB2,180; Deluxe package at THB3,180; Premium package at THB4,180. For more information, call 02-252-4707.

book here

For those looking to celebrate Valentine’s Day as well as Sunday brunch, Trader Vic’s combined the two into a ‘Sunday Brunch Pre-Valentine Edition’. Welcomed with a complimentary fresh rose, every couple is promised classic sushi and sashimi, Tex-Mex favourites, prime rib roast, imported oysters and a lot more. Not feeling romantic? For the non-Sunday brunch, over at Benihana there’s a Saturday Brunch comprising of sashimi, seafood, and teppanyaki delicacies, too.

Trader Vic’s Sunday Brunch Pre Valentine Edition takes place on February 13, 2022 from 12pm-3pm, starting at THB2,400++ per person. Benihana’s Saturday Brunch on Feburary 12, 2022 is priced at THB1,500++ per person. For reservation, call 02-476-0022.

book Trader vic's here

book benihana here

Celebrating the diverse gastronomic region of Sicily in Italy, Goji Kitchen + Bar is showcasing a ‘Cucina Siciliana’ menu set on weekdays and a special brunch on Sunday. The menu ranges from burrata and marinated orange salad, gambero rosso red prawn ravioli, casarecce alla norma eggplant pasta, and pizzas, over to some traditional Italian desserts like tiramisu and freshly-made cannoli.

The Cucina Siciliana Sunday brunch is available every Sunday from 11.45am-15.00 until March 27, 2022 only. It is priced at THB2,500++ per person. For reservation, call 02-059-5999.

book here

The only thing better than a Sunday brunch is a Sunday brunch with live music. At the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel, guests will get to indulge in an endless selection of seafood and meats, including (but not limited to) lobster thermidor, foie gras, spit-roasted meats and more. This is accompanied by a trio jazz band to make for a fabulously musical weekend brunch in town.

Sunday Brunch is available every Sunday fro 12pm-3.30pm starting from THB2,500. For reservation, call 02-126-8866.

book here

The Kitchen Table at the W Bangkok

At The Kitchen Table, guests can enjoy an international selection spanning oysters, mussels, sushi and sashimi, as well as cheese, charcuterie, and a range of desserts. Taking place on Saturdays, the best part is definitely the live cocktail station and the on-site DJ. A very lively brunch, done in a very W Bangkok way.

‘W Does Brunch’ takes place every first and third Saturday of the month from 12.30pm-3.30pm, starting at THB1,699.

book here

Feel like Sunday brunch and fine dining? Head to the J’AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain. As a French fine dining restaurant, J’AIME is combining first-grade local ingredients with fine dining cooking techniques to assemble a luxurious all-you-can-eat of savouries and sweets that will certainly bring a lot of wows.

The J’AIME by Jean-Michel Lorain Luxe Sunday Brunch is available every last Sunday of the month from 12pm-3pm, pricing at THB2,200++. For reservation, call 02-119-4899.