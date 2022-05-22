The Allium Bangkok’s Chef Jan Van Dyk on What Makes White Asparagus Season Special

You may have noticed that from April to June, various restaurants start to have special menus featuring white asparagus. The vegetable’s season is a short one, yet a very special one in the culinary world. We sat down with Jan Van Dyk, Executive Chef at The Allium Bangkok, to understand a little more about the hype.

White asparagus season comes around every year, and always inspires creativity in chefs at restaurants not only in Europe, but in Bangkok, too. Served sautéed, caramelised, or with a classic Béarnaise, this special vegetable is far from ordinary, and given that it grows in particular regions only, also has an air of exclusivity about it.

Modern French restaurant The Allium Bangkok located within The Athenee Hotel boasts an inspired white asparagus menu this year. Read on as Executive Chef Jan Van Dyk explains a little more about this delicacy, and how to best enjoy it at this time of year.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Athenee Hotel]

When is white asparagus season and which countries grow the best white asparagus?

White asparagus season is from April to June, and it is best produced in France or Germany. At The Allium Bangkok we import directly from France.

What makes this vegetable so special and beloved?

The way it is carefully grown under the soil without being exposed to light, as well as its unique taste and texture.

What is the difference between white and green asparagus?

How they are grown is different. White asparagus is grown under the soil to keep all the sweet taste and is more crispy. Green asparagus is a bit bitter and grown on the ground.

Which wines does white asparagus pair well with?

Pinot Grigio, Pinot Noir, or a Sauvignon Blanc.

Lastly, what is your personal favourite way to enjoy white asparagus?

Boiled and served with Parma ham, grated eggs, and butter.

The Allium Bangkok is serving up a special white asparagus menu for lunch and dinner until 30 June 2022. For more information and reservations, visit the website.