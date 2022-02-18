7 Jazz Bars for a Swinging Evening in Bangkok

Experience the golden Jazz Age at these snazzy jazz bars around Bangkok.

Bangkok may be more notorious for its buzzing nightclub scene, but when it comes to good music, the city has plenty of other genres to offer as well. These elegant jazz bars in Bangkok are the perfect place to head to if you’re looking for a more relaxed and sophisticated evening, accompanied by the sounds of live music and the occasional saxophone for a swinging night.

[Hero image credit: Crimson Room; featured image credit: The Bamboo Bar at Mandarin Oriental]

Established over 60 years ago within the Mandarin Oriental Hotel, The Bamboo Bar has grown to be one of the most beloved spots for jazz and blues music in Bangkok. Guests are invited to immerse themselves in the live music while enjoying a selection of award-winning cocktails. Ranking at No.11 on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars 2021 list, The Bamboo Bar is a real classic must-visit, and a favourite amongst locals for a reason.

Whilst its entrance may be a little puzzling, you’ll be immediately transferred into The Roarin’ 20s once you enter Crimson Room. Dominated by red, black and gold decor, Crimson Room definitely has something Gatsby-esque about it, between the velvet sofas, golden accents, and intimate lighting. A few regular artists you’ll see here are Bessie D. Smith, Sunny Rattana and even Petit from The Voice Thailand.

For an outdoor jazz bar with 360-degree panoramic city views, ThreeSixty Jazz Lounge at the Millennium Hilton Bangkok is a great place to unwind to watch the sunset. Situated on the 31st floor of the hotel, the bar fills Bangkok’s night sky with jazz music from multiple international singers and musicians. Serving food and champagne, it is a romantic place to enjoy jazz in a rooftop environment.

Founded in 1987, Saxophone Pub is one of the city’s first places to think of when it comes to jazz. The place puts together all many well-known artists into its weekly schedule; and you’ll enjoy live music performed by T-Bone, Koh Mr.Saxman & Takeshi Band, and The SwingKings visiting occasionally. Granted, it’s not as fancy as the other hotel jazz bars, but is definitely worth a visit for real jazz lovers.

Tucked into Sukhumvit 31, Alonetogether is a wonderful jazz, vinyl, and cigar bar. On the first floor, live jazz, soul and funk music takes turn entrancing its guests with the accompaniment of both classic and creative cocktails. On the upper floor, bundles of vinyl records from Recoroom Vinyl & Vintage Audio are on display to try and buy.

For a slightly different ambience, visit the Red Rose Restaurant and Jazz Lounge at Shanghai Mansion. Not only does this place capture the perfect oriental atmosphere of nighttime on Yaowarat road, it also enlightens the crowd with the spirit of Shanghai through live jazz music. In addition to its unique atmosphere, Red Rose also serves traditional Chinese dishes paired with Chinese spirits for the ultimate Shanghai jazz experience.

Another regular on the Asia’s 50 Best Bars list, Smalls is a neighbourhood beloved, and is always packed with locals and expats who enjoy art and live jazz music. While the ground floor gives the spotlight to the live bands, the upstairs and rooftop seating offer a laidback atmosphere with Suanphlu street views. Wherever you sit, don’t miss the chance to try the house shot of absinthe.