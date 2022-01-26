7 Thai Craft Coffee Roasters You Should Know About

Over the past few years, Thai coffee and Thai coffee beans have been more and more recognised on a world stage. Read on for some of the most successful Thai coffee roasters and brands that prove just how strong the local coffee culture really is.

Thai coffee beans have made it onto the world market in large part because of the incredibly fertile soil in the Northern part of Thailand. This is where the most complex flavours can be found, and is the source for many Thai coffee roasters. Here are the stories of 6 renowned coffee roasters. If you’re the kind of person whose life cannot function without a daily dose of caffeine, you may even already be familiar.

[Hero and featured image credit: Christina Rumpf/Unsplash]

Akha Ama is a Thai coffee brand started by Ayu ‘Lee’ Chuepa, a member of the Akha hill tribe in Chiang Rai province. His sole intention was to create a community for farmers, roasters and coffee shop owners, and where trade can take place without the interference of a middleman. By putting the quality of the beans first and foremost, the coffee brand was eventually able to open Akha Ama Coffee, La Fattoria and Living Factory. All three are spaces for selling and roasting coffee that also encourage a concept of co-living between people and nature. Nowadays, the award-winning Thai coffee brand that started in a small province in Thailand has expanded as far as the city of Tokyo.

Find out more at Akha Ama.

Bluekoff is a coffee makers that acts like a learning centre for all matters related to coffee-making. It started off as a processing factory in Chiang Rai province, working with local farmers to achieve the highest quality beans. At this particular roaster, the finely-selected beans are roasted to enhance flavour to a maximum, before being packed and delivered all around the country. Additionally, Bluekoff also offers coffee-making courses, coffee-making equipment and coffee business advisory to the local community.

Find out more at Bluekoff.

With over 20 years of experience mastering Thai coffee, Vincit Coffee has made it on the list of Top 10 Thai Coffee Excellence list in both 2018 and 2020. Vincit Coffee was established with the decision to bring beans from Chiang Rai into the spotlight. At Vincit Coffee, the coffee beans are roasted to achieve a variation of light, mild and intense aromas to match the liking of different customers.

Find out more at Vincit Coffee.

Left Hand Roasters is a people-centric Thai coffee brand that works closely with the local farmer communities. The main objective of the brand is to bring sustainability, biodiversity, human rights and regenerative agriculture into the spotlight. Apart from the roasted coffee, Left Hands Roasters also repurposes the two byproducts of the coffee plant into Coffee Blossom and Cascara, two very creative products that definitely add something special to their portfolio.

Find out more at Left Hand Roasters.

You probably known this terracotta building that has wafts of coffee coming out of it. Situated in Bangkok, NANA Coffee Roasters are beloved in the local community. Under a concept of “Coffee, Family, and Friends,” you can find quality coffee beans here that are finely selected from all around the world. They are brewed using various methods, including Drip, Aeropress, Cold Brew and Syphon. The menu range is vast, and customers can choose what origin of beans they prefer, or even ask for the house’s monthly specials.

Find out more at Nana Coffee Roaster.

Just a little outside Bangkok in Ayutthaya province is a coffee roaster well-known for its coffee roasting style and cheeky packaging. The Summer Coffee Company works with the farmers from the very beginning to the end, from growing beans to roasting coffee. In addition to craft coffee, the shop also sells brewing equipment and provides advice for anyone interested in making the perfect cup of coffee at home.

Find out more at The Summer Coffee Company.

This Thai coffee brand was founded by the two award-winning baristas Biw Settakarn and Man Athip. For both co-founders, selling hand-crafted coffee is not their only passion but also a means of passing on their expertise in the field. After a quick rebranding in December 2021, Factory has now positioned itself as both a roastery and barista training centre. The barista courses are taught by Athip himself, and are worth checking out if you’re really serious about your coffee.

Find out more at Factory.