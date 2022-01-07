High Tea Hop: Afternoon Tea Sets to Try this January 2022

Treat yourself to these afternoon tea sets in Bangkok this January 2022.

Lucky for us, Bangkok constantly serves exciting new afternoon tea offerings. For January 2022, we’ve compiled a list of four Bangkok hotels that are offering the best afternoon teas for you to consider on your high tea hop for this month. We believe these four fine tea sets are everyone’s cup of tea. Happy hopping.

[Hero image credit: The St.Regis Bangkok; featured image credit: The Okura Prestige Bangkok]

‘Festive Afternoon Tea Set’ at The St.Regis Bangkok

Not entirely ready to face reality and bid farewell to festive feels? Here is one way to keep the holiday spirit alive. Head over to The St. Regis Bangkok for their ‘Festive Afternoon Tea Set.’ Savoury highlights from their afternoon tea menu include: roasted turkey with cranberry jam sandwich, honey glazed ham, foie gras terrine, and smoked salmon mousse tartlet. Sweet highlights include: Santa belly macaron, Mont Blanc, mint chocolate chip, and cinnamon brown sugar scones. All delicacies are served alongside tea or coffee.

The ‘Festive Afternoon Tea Set’ is available daily from 2.00pm-5.00pm until 31 January 2022 at The St.Regis Bar. For more information and reservations, call 02-207-7777, email [email protected], or visit the website.

‘Tsubaki Afternoon Tea’ at The Okura Prestige Bangkok

Following their autumn-themed and festive-themed afternoon tea from the month of December 2021, The Okura Prestige Bangkok is now stepping into the season of love with their ‘Tsubaki Afternoon Tea.’ Expect various savoury selections including Norwegian salmon and wasabi Sando, miso cream cheese and fit chutney tartlet, and more. As for their sweet selections, expect chocolate and cherry cremeaux, cranberry white chocolate scone served with fruit preserves and artisan clotted cream, and more.

The ‘Tsubaki Afternoon Tea’ is available daily from 2.00pm-5.00pm from 10 January 2022 until 31 March 2022 at Up & Above Restaurant and Bar. For more information and reservations, call 02-687-9000, email [email protected], or visit the website.

‘Festive Afternoon Tea’ at Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

Another hotel offering a festive-themed afternoon tea throughout the month of January is the Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok. For their ‘Festive Afternoon Tea,’ the Lobby Lounge is offering a myriad of festive delicacies. Think cinnamon-spiced apple and cacao granita, gingerbread and foie gras, goat cheese, honey and rosemary meringue, and lots more. View the full menu here.

The ‘Festive Afternoon Tea’ is available daily from 2.00pm-5.00pm until 31 January 2022 at Lobby Lounge. For more information and reservations, call 02-095-9999, email [email protected], or visit the website.

‘Glamorous Afternoon Tea’ at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

If you’re in search of something different, we believe this tea offering will pique your interest. The ‘Glamorous Afternoon Tea’ is a culinary offering designed for fashion lovers. This experience is conceptualised by Tube Gallery and is served within the hotel’s lobby. After a long day of shopping, refresh yourself glamorously with beautiful couture cakes and afternoon tea.

The ‘Glamorous Afternoon Tea’ is available daily from 2.00pm-6.00pm at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel. For more information and reservations, call 02-126-8866, email [email protected], or visit the website.