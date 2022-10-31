The Bangkok Bar Show Returns this November 2022

The Bangkok Bar Show returns this month for its 2022 edition. Taking place from 4-6 November, here’s everything you need to know about the highly-anticipated trade show, seminars and masterclasses, and one-night-only events.

Everybody’s favourite celebration of all things Southeast Asian bar industry is back. This year taking place in a more-exclusive-than-ever location and with a crazier-than-ever lineup, read on for what Bangkok Bar Show 2022 has in store this time around.

About the Bangkok Bar Show

Founded by industry heavy-weights Niks Anuman-Rajadhon and Colin Chia, the Bangkok Bar Show prides itself in being Thailand’s only real trade show for the bar industry and its loyal fans. An annual fair for lovers of fine spirits, it seems like Covid-19 only gave the power couple more fire to round up a glorious revival this November.

This year, they’re going bigger and better with a prime location inside the Royal Bangkok Sports Club. Taking place right next to the horse-racing track at Henri Dunant Hall, the space will be transformed to showcase some of the best spirits in the region, and highlight notable personalities for all fans of the craft. The official dates for the show are 4-6 November, with a special opening party held at Zuma on 3 November.







Seminars and Masterclasses

All seminars will take place inside Henri Dunant Hall at the Royal Bangkok Sports Club. The curated series this year will focus on education, fine drinking, and inspiration. An interesting perspective for both trade insiders and consumers, it is a space for sharing knowledge of the cocktail scene. Here’s the lineup:

Guest Shifts and Parties

Would it even be Bangkok Bar Show if there weren’t any guest shifts and parties? Catch up with some of the region’s most iconic personalities at various drinking dens around the city. A full schedule can be found below.

Tickets

Bangkok Bar Show 2022 tickets can be purchased via Ticketmelon. Early bird tickets are priced at THB 300/day, and THB 500/day at the gate. All tickets include two drinks of your choice from any booth of your choice.











Find out more on the website and via Ticketmelon.

