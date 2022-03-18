9 Bangkok Tea Rooms for a Perfect Afternoon Tea

These places specialise in serving the best tea from several origins around the world. Sit down and let your day pass by at these most mellow tea rooms in Bangkok.

Considering the hot weather in the middle of March, it’s likely that all of us are looking for ways to calm our bodies and souls down a notch, whether that leads to a scoop — or pints — of gourmet ice cream or a cooling body spa therapy. In that case, we’d say the serenity from these tea rooms will be able to ease your mind from the stressful heat while filling you up with some delightful sweet treats, too.

[Hero and featured image credit: Mandarin Oriental, Bangkok]

1823 Tea Lounge by Ronnefeldt

The one and only luxury tea lounge from Frankfurt, 1823 Tea Lounge by Ronnefeldt is located in the centre of Bangkok inside Gaysorn Village. AT this Bangkok outpost, Ronnefeldt presents over 30 kinds of hand-picked tea leaves including the exclusive Bangkok Blend and Gaysorn Blend contained in a cute yellow tea tin. Since Ronnefeldt teas are prepared under traditional tea methods by plucking only the mildest and youngest part of the plant, tea addicts are guaranteed with the highest quality of tea. Savoury and sweet bites are also served in the ‘1823 Gold Indulgence High Tea Set’, and alternatively, a la carte dishes are also worth a try.

1823 Tea Lounge by Ronnefeldt is located on the 1st floor of Gaysorn Village, and is opens daily from 10am-8pm.

discover more

Peace Oriental Teahouse

Inside the storefront of Peace Oriental Teahouse, the aromatic and wholesome ambience is the first thing that comes greeting the guests. By pursuing what they’re passionate about, the team at Peace Oriental Teahouse is able to serve oriental teas that are of high standard and loved by many. Green, white, Oolong, red, dark and herbal teas are sometimes served simple and hot or with some adaptations like Pastel Matcha and Snow Clear Matcha. The teahouse has also expanded into a sweet and dessert menu by introducing Mocheezu and other cakes by qraft.

Enjoy Peace Oriental Teahouse at its 6 branches: Sukhumvit 49, G Tower, King Power, Langsuan, The PARQ and Ari Soi 1.

discover more

The Authors’ Lounge, Mandarin Oriental Bangkok

The Authors’ Lounge is another spot known for serving some of the most outstanding afternoon tea sets amid its early 1900s architectural style. The lounge features a wild collection of Mariage Frères teas, one of the best teas in the world from Paris. It includes the brand’s classics like Fuji-Yama and Darjeeling, as well as the special blends like La Grande Dame that celebrates the 140th anniversary of the Mandarin Oriental. Both Western and Thai light bites are available to accompany the great teas.

The Authors’ Lounge at the Mandarin Oriental opens daily from 11am-7pm.

discover more

Tea Lounge, Capella Bangkok

For a tea-tastic experience by the river, the Tea Lounge at Capella Bangkok is a must-visit spot. Since teas need to be enjoyed with the same professionalism as wines, the tea connoisseur will be by the side of guests to advise them on their perfect cup of tea. If they can’t find what they want on the menu, the tea connoisseurs will gladly blend a new customised tea for guests. The menu ranges from Smoky Oolong with Candied Orange, Caffeine Free with Pandan, Lemongrass and Butterfly Pea, Signature Blend Rose Tea, and many more. Altogether with the sweets from award-winning Executive Pastry Chef Sylvain Constans, it’s a divine afternoon experience.

Tea Lounge at Capella Bangkok opens daily from 12pm-6pm.

discover more

TWG Tea Salon & Boutique

This luxury tea brand from Singapore has become many Bangkokians’ go-to tea place since its arrival. TWG Tea Salon & Boutique offers a variety of 450 types of tea from 47 countries around the world categorised into green, blue, and black tea. Moreover, the place also boasts an impressive list of sweets and savouries, whether it’s the popular macarons, scones and other baked pastries and main dishes.

TWG Tea Salon & Boutique has 4 branches in Bangkok: The Emporium, Siam Paragon, Central Chidlom and Iconsiam.

discover more

Siam Tea Room, Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Siam Tea Room features the finest grade of tea leaves locally sourced from the Northern mountains of Thailand. Along with some additions from Dilmah’s Silver Jubilee Gourmet tea, the tea room comes up with multiple special blends of coffee and tea. With trays of beautiful baked pastries lining up in the centre of the room, it’s almost impossible to overlook the croissants and other Thai assorted toffees. The place is also famous for its authentic Thai taste in dishes like Spicy Pomelo and Jicama Salad, Southern Style Grouper Yellow Curry and Deep-Fried Sea Bass, to pair alongside your tea selection.

Siam Tea Room at Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park is open daily from 8am-10pm.

discover more

Sretsis Parlour

Tucked away inside Central Embassy, Sretsis Parlour offers a tranquil, flowery den in the centre of the city. Immerse yourself in the room of fictional wonderland and enjoy a cup of warm tea with the option of dried rose petals and gold glitter add-ons for an augmented scent and texture. With its one-of-a-kind decorations, Sretsis Parlour is a perfect place for an extraordinary afternoon celebration, whether it’s a baby shower, birthday party or even a bachelorette party.

Sretsis Parlour is located on the 2nd floor of Central Embassy. It is open everyday from 10am to 8pm.

discover more

Peacock Alley, Waldorf Astoria

The best place for an afternoon tea with an elegant city view is Peacock Alley within the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok. With the peacock as its spiritual concept, Peacock Alley aims to serve delightful bites in the most convivial atmosphere. Various types of tea as black, red, white and herbal from Paris’ finest Mariage Frères are available at your call here. For sweet tooths, expect to enjoy multiple desserts, from warm scones, macarons, and tartelettes over to roll cakes.

Peacock Alley at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok is open daily from 10am to 7pm. Afternoon tea is available from 1pm to 5pm.

discover more

The Drawing Room, The St. Regis Bangkok

Situated just across the Royal Bangkok Sports Club, The Drawing Room offers a place to rest your eyes on the greenery while indulging in some delicious teas and sweets. The tea room pairs the delicately-selected teas from TWG with its own unique finger sandwiches, pastries, and cakes. Prompted with a luxury ambience inside and a stunning view outside, The Drawing Room is an ideal venue for either a relaxing family afternoon or even a business meeting.

The Drawing Room at The St. Regis Bangkok is open daily from 12pm-11pm. Afternoon Tea is only available from 2pm-5pm.

discover more