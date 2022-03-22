PrestigeRecap: Inside ‘Cocoa XO’, the New Rooftop Bar Centara Grand at CentralWorld

Centara Grand at CentralWorld gets a new Sky Bar, Cocoa XO, and the opening saw Bangkok’s most influential glitterati gathered to celebrate Bangkok’s latest rooftop destination.

Bangkok’s rooftop bar hoppers have much to get excited about, as the city welcomes yet another new addition to its glittering skyline. The brainchild of Centara Grand at Central World and Pernod Ricard (Thailand) Co., Ltd., ‘Cocoa XO’ sits atop the 57th floor of the five-star hotel, offering a unique “cognac and chocolate sky high” concept amidst Bangkok’s perennially buzzing nightlife scene.

Cognac and Chocolate: What to Expect

Created to bring a fresh new angle to the city’s rooftop bars, Cocoa XO offers a place where cognac lovers can enjoy drinks paired with chocolates and even cigars. Inside the bar, guests can prepare to be blown away by the city’s first Chocolate Cave, generously decked out with all sorts of sweet treats. Included are chocolate pralines, ganache chocolate cake, and soft serve ice cream — all made with cognac too, of course. There’s even a chocolate and cognac fondu, where you can dunk your fruits and bacon bits. Drink-wise, the menu provides a line-up of the colourful, fun and fizzy, with a menu of classics and innovative signatures.

The Event: Who Was There?

To celebrate the occasion, an exclusive grand launch party was hosted on Thursday, March 17, 2022. Taking place at Cocoa XO, the venue was packed with familiar faces and A-list celebrities, including the likes of Sukthikiati Chirathivat, Jongjin Jongsura, Teeradon Supapupinyo and more. Scroll through the gallery below to see who was there!

Cocoa XO is open daily from 5pm – midnight. To make reservations or find out more, call 0 2100 6255. centarahotelsresorts.com