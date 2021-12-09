High Tea Hop: Afternoon  Tea Sets to Try This December 2021

Treat yourself to these festive afternoon tea sets this December 2021.

December is the month with the most exciting culinary offerings. From festive menus to Christmas dinners to festive afternoon tea sets, it is the most wonderful time of the year for a food lover. For this edition of our monthly High Tea Hop column, we’ve compiled a list of four festive afternoon teas to try in Bangkok this December 2021.

[Hero and featured image credit: Waldorf Astoria Bangkok]

‘Koyo’ Afternoon Tea at The Okura Prestige

First on the list is The Okura Prestige’s festive afternoon tea. For this high tea, Up & Above Restaurant and Bar coalesces autumn and a festive mood with their ‘Koyo’ afternoon tea. Sweet highlights of this tea set include: themed macarons, carrot and cream cheesecake, orange bavarois and chocolate cremeaux, marujyu sweet potato tartlet, and more. Savoury highlights include: foie gras macaron, fig compote and duck rillettes, and mango chutney tartlet. Indulge in these scrumptious treats with a cup of premium coffee or a freshly brewed Mariage Frères tea.

The ‘Koyo’ afternoon tea is available daily until 31 December 2021 from 12.00pm-5.00pm. For more information and reservations, call 02-687-9000, email [email protected], or visit the website.

Festive Afternoon Tea at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

Inspired by the most joyful season of the year, the Peacock Alley’s festive afternoon tea is offering festive treats exclusively for the holiday season. Expect two artisanal cakes: Snow White (lemon sponge, strawberry jelly with lime, passion fruit cremoux, coconut mousse) and Dome Present (dark chocolate 56% mousse, cherry jelly, chocolate ganache, fruitcake with mixed candy) among other sweet and savoury delights.

The festive afternoon tea is available daily until 2 January 2022 from 1.00pm-5.00pm. For more information and reservations, call 02-846-8888, email [email protected], Line @WaldorfAstoriaBKK, or visit the website.

Festive Afternoon Tea at the Siam Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

The Hanuman Bar and Lobby Lounge are offering not one, but two high tea offerings this December 2021: a weekday festive afternoon tea set and a weekend festive afternoon tea buffet. For tidbits, apart from warm scones served with clotted cream and homemade preserves, finger sandwiches, and more, there will also be Christmas-inspired patisserie. To top it off, guests can bask in melodious harp music every Wednesday to Sunday with the solo harpist. During the weekend, expect a live ‘Nutcracker’ ballet performance as your source of entertainment.

The ‘Weekday Festive Afternoon Tea Set’ is available until 31 December 2021, Monday to Friday from 2.00pm-5.00pm. The ‘Weekend Festive Afternoon Tea Buffet’ is available until 31 December 2021, Saturday and Sunday from 2.00pm-5.00pm. For more information and reservations, call 02-162-9000, email [email protected], or visit the website.

‘Christmas Coffee Creations’ at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

Granted, this is not an afternoon tea set per se. However, it’s still a Christmas-themed culinary offering. This December 2021, Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park’s casual café and authentic Thai eatery Siam Tea Room launches a ‘Christmas Coffee Creations’ menu. This seasonal menu consists of five festive drinks: Iced Cinnamon Eggnog Latte, Cinnamon Eggnog Latte, Chocoberry Milkshake, Coffee Mint Macchiato, Hazelnut Chocomellow. If you’re looking to explore your coffee palate, head over to the hotel to embrace the festive spirit.

The ‘Christmas Coffee Creations’ is available daily until 15 January 2022, from 8.00am-10.00pm. For more information and reservations, call 02-059-5999, e