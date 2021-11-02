High Tea Hop: Afternoon Tea Sets to Try This November 2021

Treat yourself to these afternoon tea sets this November 2021. From autumn-themed teas to guilt-free delicacies, these four fine tea sets are everyone’s cup of tea.

Bangkok is back with several themed afternoon tea offerings this November 2021. Whether you’re looking to imbue the autumn spirit or you’re exploring new afternoon teas around town, there’s something for everyone here. Read on for the best afternoon teas to consider on your high tea hop this month.

[Hero and featured image credit: Sindhorn Kempinski]

Indulgence and Guilt-free Afternoon Tea at Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok

The Sindhorn Kempinski’s ‘Indulgence and Guilt-free Afternoon Tea’ features curated brews and delicious delicacies. From the indulgent foie gras pâté to the guilt-free vegan scone offerings, this tea set offers a myriad of options that manage a balance between being indulgent yet guilt-free. Enjoy the sweet and savoury treats spotlighting traditional and creative flavours at the Sindhorn Kempinski Hotel Bangkok this November 2021.

Indulgence and Guilt-free Afternoon tea is available Monday-Sunday from 7.00am-9.00pm. For more information and reservations, call 02-095-9999 or visit Sindhorn Kempinski’s website.

Signature Capella High Tea at Capella Bangkok

Fully embracing the season of fall foliage and earthy tones, Capella Bangkok’s new signature high tea menu is heavily inspired by autumn. Archetypal autumn ingredients including mushrooms, hazelnuts, and yuzu play a leading role in this fall edition. Celebrate the timeless traditions of Asian tea culture and handcrafted delicacies while soaking up river views at the hotel’s Tea Lounge.

New Signature Capella High Tea Menu is available Monday-Sunday from 12.00pm-6.00pm. For more information and reservations, call 065-998-4675 or email [email protected].

European Afternoon Tea at Park Hyatt Bangkok

Head over to the Living Room located within the beautiful Park Hyatt Bangkok for an autumn-themed European Afternoon Tea. All their delicacies are crafted from fresh, seasonal ingredients and embrace the colours and the flavours of the season. The highlight? Definitely the Caramelised Banana Dome with White Valrhona Chocolate Ganache and Tonk Beans.

European Afternoon Tea is available Wednesday-Sunday from 7.00am-5.00pm. For more information and reservations, call 02-012-1234 or email [email protected].

Afternoon Tea at the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok

For an afternoon of tea and tidbits, consider the Four Seasons Hotel Bangkok’s signature afternoon tea for your next high tea hop this November 2021. The Lounge’s menu offers a plethora of delicacies ranging from ‘Petit Tart Collections’ to ‘Thai Fruit Delicatessen’ and a ‘Savoury Delicacies’ selection. There’s something to pique the interest (and the palate) of any diner with this classic set.

Afternoon Tea is available Monday-Sunday from 2.00pm-5.00pm. For more information and reservations, call 02-032-0888 or visit Four Season Hotel Bangkok at Chao Phraya River’s website.