High Tea Hop: Afternoon Tea Sets to Try this February 2022

Treat yourself with these sparkling love-themed afternoon tea sets this February 2022.

Love is in the air this time of year. Lucky for the high tea hoppers, love is also expressed through cute desserts, savouries, and fragrant tea in the afternoon at these hotels. This Valentine’s Day (and beyond), drop by for the most romantic afternoon tea in town and celebrate the occasion with your loved ones.

[Hero and featured image: Waldorf Astoria Bangkok]

Valentine’s Afternoon Tea at Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park

The Lobby Lounge at the Bangkok Marriott Marquis Queen’s Park serves up a tempting series of pinky sweet and savoury delicacies for couples to share. The sweet selection offers ‘Love Eye’ cookies, passion fruit tarts, vanilla rose cupcakes, raspberry lollipops, classic scones with strawberry jam, and a lot more. To cut the sweetness, savoury treats such as smoked salmon and cucumber bites, and a foie gras and raspberry Rocher terrine will restart your sweet cravings all over again.

The Valentine’s Afternoon Tea is served daily throughout February 1-14 2022, from 2pm-5pm. For more information and booking, visit the website.

‘Love at First Bite Afternoon Tea’ at Carlton Hotel Bangkok Sukhumvit

At Tuxedo Espresso Bar, Valentine’s Day is a serious deal. For the ‘Love at First Bite Afternoon Tea’, prepare to indulge in an afternoon tea set all in pink with chocolate, rose, strawberry and raspberry as the key components. Guests are granted two options: to devour with tea or with wine. The highlight, however, is the add-on Tuxedo Garance, which is the combination of raspberry gel, strawberry mousse, rose infusion and green tea from Okinawa.

This tea set is available daily until March 31, 2022 from 12.00pm-4.30pm. For more information or reservations, contact 02 090 7888.

Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea at W Bangkok

The beautiful Paii restaurant is offering a Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea set in collaboration with Penfolds, the renowned wine producer from Australia. Guests will be delighted by this modern Thai restaurant’s afternoon of not-so-light bites inclusive of baked oysters with Mekhong sauce, crab tartlet, strawberry mousse pudding, tart au chocolate noir and many more sweets and savouries. All of these delicacies will be accompanied by pots of tea and a choice of Penfolds Max’s welcome drinks or a bottle of the Penfolds Max’s Chardonnay.

The Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea is served between 2.30pm-5.30pm from February 11-14, 2022 only. Book your spot before February 6 for extra perks.

Valentine Afternoon Tea at Waldorf Astoria Bangkok

Whether you’re celebrating with a lover, a friend or a family member, come as a couple and you will be especially welcome at Peacock Alley within the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok. The Valentine Afternoon Tea prepared by Pastry Chef Andrea Noli and his team features lots of western and Asian-inspired bites. You’ll see a diverse range from Strawberry Cupid Cake, Earl Grey Rose Cake, and Pistachio Financier to Unagi Teriyaki with Potato Cake, Oyster Tempura with Tartar Sauce, and Sesame and Pickled Ginger.

The Valentine Afternoon Tea is available throughout February between 1pm-5pm. For more information and table reservation, contact 02-846-8888 or Line Official @WaldorfAstoriaBKK.

Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea at Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel

Spoil your sweet-tooth at The Lobby within the Anantara Siam Bangkok Hotel with this bold afternoon tea set for Valentine’s Day. Created by Chef Anupong Nualchawee, the star here is the chocolate fondue bubbling among the wonderland of sweets. To accompany the rich chocolate, Red Rose Choux with Raspberry Custard and Rose Perfume Spray, Kiss-Kiss Chocolate Praline, Pastel-Hued Macarons and other bites will fill your date with delight this February.

The Valentine’s Day Afternoon Tea is available between February 12-14, 2022 from 2pm-6pm only. For more information or reservations, call 02-126-8866.