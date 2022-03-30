PrestigeRecap: The Macallan launches its Harmony Collection Rich Cacao with a chocolate experience

What would journeying our five senses through the finest chocolate and single malt whisky look like?

A perfect one, to say the least!

Earlier this month, we celebrated The Macallan’s launch of its latest release – The Harmony Collection Rich Cacao – through an experiential tasting workshop at the Rosewood Bangkok Hotel. At the event, guests were invited to enjoy an immersive tasting experience and journey through their five senses by pairing the world-renowned whisky malt collection with cacao beans from famous local cacao craft-makers Kad Kakoa.

The Event: What Went Down

The guests walked through the cacao forest, experiencing the smell of cacao nibs laid on the ground. From there, they had welcome drinks and learned about the origins of The Macallan Harmony Collection Rich Cacao in the Cacao Journey room. After making their way to the activity room to experience raw cacao fruit with the founders of Kad Kokoa, they arrived at the tasting room for a pairing of the Rich Cacao with some of Kad Kokoa’s chocolates. Finally, they all gathered at the newly reopened Lennon’s bar, guests were able to taste, mingle, and learn through their five senses how whisky and chocolate could perfectly blend with one another and offer you an unforgettable experience.

The Guests: Who was There?

Take a peek at the intimate and joyous afternoon at the event, joined by our trendsetting guests such as Milin Yuvacharuskul, founder/designer of her namesake brand Milin, Vogue fashion director Jongkol Palarit, and her husband and Norse Republics founder Veekrit Palarit.