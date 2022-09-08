Le Khwam Luck Cafe & Restaurant introduces their breezy outdoor Monkey Bar

If you enjoy drinking and dining while framed by lush gardens, make sure to visit newly-opened Monkey Bar. A new addition from Ekamai-favourite, Le Khwam Luck Cafe & Restaurant, the bar combines breezy outdoor seating with innovative cocktails for a fun, relaxed evening out.

Situated inside Ekamai 22, Le Khwam Luck Café & Restaurant sits inside a contemporarily-styled greenhouse, tucked away amidst a garden teeming with trees and shrubs. Inside, the decor follows a predominantly black and white colour-scheme, with contrasting patterns and stripes adding depth to the furniture and seating areas. Each space is augmented by sculptures, murals, and paintings that convey motifs related to ‘luck.’ An example is the rabbit, which is seen as a symbol of prosperity across many cultures.

Over time, the restaurant has become a popular spot for all types of diners, whether it be couples looking for a romantic meal, friends who wish to treat themselves to a garden-inspired afternoon tea, or even colleagues seeking an after-work spot to split generous portions of Thai food and Western fare. The compound offers ample parking, so worry not about heading over in a big group. The restaurant is open from morning until late-night, and as a result, serve everything from breakfast to pizza and pasta, fresh meat and seafood, and plenty of baked goods and desserts.

Now, Le Khwam Luck Cafe & Restaurant have decided to expand their offerings with the introduction of Monkey Bar, an al fresco drinking and dining zone that sits adjacent to the indoor restaurant. The area boasts picnic-style tables framed with white umbrellas, twinkling fairy lights that add to the evening ambience, and a stage for live music. On the menu is an impressive list of drinks you can enjoy alongside bar snacks, hearty Italian-style mains, and savoury pastries.

Le Khwam Luck Café & Restaurant’s fascination with art spills over into this new zone as eye-catching sculptures add to the fun ambience. Some standouts include the statement ‘Giraffe in Love’ sculpture holding a glittering Marie Therese chandelier from Italian design brand Qeeboo. Another not-to-be-missed art piece from Qeeboo is ‘Kong,’ a standing Gorilla-shaped lamp. Other design brands you’ll be able to spot include Fornasetti and BD Barcelona Design.

