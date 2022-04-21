Louis XIII Cognac Enlists the Talents of Solange Knowles for a New Campaign

As part of a new online video campaign, the recently released short film Believe in Time, featuring acclaimed musician Solange Knowles, explores the unique relationship between creation and patience.

Grammy-winning artist Solange Knowles surrounded by band

Twice distilled and aged at least two years in French oak barrels from Limousin or Tronçais, cognac is a refined spirit with a heavenly fragrance – made for sipping slowly while savouring every luxurious drop. One of the most premium, and coveted brands on the market is Louis XIII, which is produced in Cognac, France, by Rémy Martin (part of the Rémy Cointreau Group). The name was chosen as a nod to King Louis XIII of France, the reigning monarch at the time when the Rémy Martin family first settled in the Cognac region. All Louis XIII de Rémy Martin is a blend of 1,200 eaux de vie between 40 and 100 years old, aged in oak barrels that are several hundred years old. As for the price tag, expect to pay in the several thousand dollar range (Sotheby’s, in 2016, sold a bottle of Louis XIII Cognac for $134,750, making it one of the most expensive bottles ever auctioned).

Scene from the video ‘Believe In Time’

And while Louis XIII is well-known and respected by true connoisseurs, there is always a need to introduce this prestige product to the next generation. With this idea in mind, the brand recently unveiled ‘Believe In Time’, a new cinematic campaign that brings together the creative minds of Grammy-winning artist Solange Knowles – sister of superstar Beyoncé Knowles-Carter – and famed couture designer Guo Pei (remembered forever as the one responsible for Rihanna’s trailing yellow gown at the 2015 Met Ball). Working together with acclaimed French/Senegalese filmmaker Mati Diop, this talented all-female trio has created a short art film that serves as a touching reminder of humanity’s place within the universe.

Famed couture designer Guo Pei

The video – narrated by, scored by, and starring Solange – evokes the feminine nature of Mother Earth, describing both the glacial pace of Earth’s geographic evolution, and the slow pace at which humanity has developed. Originally imagined and developed by Los Angeles-based creative agency FRED & FARID, the film embarks on a journey that begins from the birth of the universe and cascades through the ages.

The first words spoken in the film are “The birth of our time”, referring to the Big Bang of 13 billion years ago. Soon after, the smooth jazz score, and Solange’s narration, waft over a series of images that are meant to represent the slow and steady metamorphosis of our planet, featuring not only dancers and musicians, but also ethereal CGI graphics depicting the vastness of time and space. The narration, meanwhile, reflects on everything form how the Himalayas were formed, to how humans first controlled the use of fire and music.

Solange Knowles stars as Mother Earth

Near the conclusion of the film, the narrative dwells momentarily on the world’s oldest tree, the Methuselah, which located in California (and estimated to be 4,853 years old). As the film winds down, Solange, who is depicted as Mother Earth, is seen costumed in a wearable piece of art designed by Gou. Incidentally, this jaw-dropping design is said to have taken more than two years to complete, as it uses ancestral techniques from China for the intricate embroidery.

A Bottle of Louis XIII Cognac – rare, refined, and priced accordingly

In an interesting twist, the video doesn’t focus on Louis XIII until the very end, choosing instead to keep the visuals and the storyline singularly focused. The video ends with the tagline “Think a Century Ahead”, which not only promotes patience – an absolutely essential attribute for a maker of fine quality spirits – but also underscores the immensity and power of imagination of the human mind.

Something to think about as you enjoy your next snifter of Louis XIII.

For more information, visit louisxiii-cognac.com

Watch video here