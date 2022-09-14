Negroni Week: 7 Bangkok Bars to Visit This Negroni Week

In celebration of the 10th anniversary of Negroni Week in Bangkok, these bars about town have come up with a whole series of new cocktails.

Negroni Week is a worldwide event, as one of the most iconic cocktails in the world is celebrated for a whole week, in order to raise money for charity. This year, in Bangkok, it’s to support the Slow Food organisation. Several hotels have jumped in to devise some super interesting drinks that bar-hoppers need to try. Here’s our pick of the mix.

[Hero and featured image credit: The St. Regis Bangkok]

7 Bars to Visit This Negroni Week (12-18 September 2022)

Three variations of the Negroni are shaken up by The St. Regis’ Bar Manager Volkan and his team. Those include the Classic Negroni saturated with Bulldog Gin, Campari, and Cinzano 1757 Rosso, Papa’s Negroni with added Coffee Flavour Aperol, and The St. Regis Negroni with Cinzano 1757 Dry and slightly sour maraschino.

Negroni Week celebrations at The St. Regis Bar start from 7pm to 11pm from September 12-18, 2022. For more information and reservations, contact 02 207 7777.

The Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok is really going all in with Negroni Week 2022. Having recently achieved the Guinness World Record for the largest Negroni cocktail – with 633.65 litres of the cocktail – the celebration continues at Bar.Yard on the hotel rooftop. Negroni lovers are presented with The Ice Negroni served in an ice container, Maa-Lai Highball that is infused with lots of citrus notes, and Negroni Spritz that whisks up Campari Spritz with Lod Chong Nam Kathi syrup. More Negroni-based desserts are also available at CRAFT downstairs.

Negroni Week at the Kimpton Maa-Lai Bangkok starts from September 13, 2022 onwards at CRAFT, Ms. Jigger and Bar.Yard. For more information and reservations, contact 02 056 9999.

If you’re looking for ways to contribute to Thai society while you can have fun, head to Siri House and help them reach the goal of serving up 1,000 Negronis in a week. In a nutshell, the 1,000 Negroni Challenge aims at serving 1,000 Negroni cocktails within one week in order to donate a sum to the Soi Dog Foundation, a nonprofit organisation that helps stray dogs and cats in Thailand.

Siri House Negroni Week lasts until September 18, 2022. For more information and reservations, contact 094 868 2639.

An opium-smoking room-turned-bar, Opium Bar is located atop the noted progressive-Chinese Potong restaurant. Under the bar’s main concept of ‘liquid surreality,’ a series of cutting-edge Negroni cocktails are being stirred up by the bartender team. Highlights include the White Negroni, which is a negroni in disguise of a transparent cocktail, or the Sacrilegious, the team’s bold take on making the perfect Negroni without Campari.

Opium Bar Negroni Week continues until September 18, 2022. For more information and reservations, contact 082 979 3950.

A prolonged Negroni Week is being arranged by Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts across Asia Pacific. As part of the ‘POURED by Four Seasons’ campaign, head to BKK Social Club to try the Carretera Negroni of Montelobos Espadin, Banana Negroni made from a 12-year-old rum, and Social Negroni of cacao butter Apostoles gin. Apart from these, iconic drinks from Four Seasons hotels around the region will also be available to try, such as the Black Pearl Negroni from Hong Kong, Negronitropicana from Tokyo, and SOLIP from Singapore.

POURED by Four Seasons will run from September 12-15, 2022 featuring over 24 bars from Four Seasons Hotels and Resorts Asia Pacific. For more information and reservations, contact 02 032 0885.

Fast drinkers will love this free-flow Negroni night at The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon. The Parlor serves up several variations of Negronis nonstop for three hours at The Next-Level Negroni Night event, all whipped up by in-house mixologist Milk Thanaworachayaki.

Next-Level Negroni Night at The Parlor happens on the night of September 17, 2022 from 5pm-8pm, priced at THB1,200 net per person.

Three chic hotels along the Langsuan-Wireless road join forces for an extended Negroni Week Bar-Hopping event. The Black Cat, a cat-inspired bar at the Sindhorn Midtown Hotel Bangkok tells the tales of Norton and Luna the cats through two inventive Negronis, while CHAR Rooftop Bar offers upbeat vibes from the guest DJ. Celebrate at all three bars and claim your reward of one complimentary drink.

The Negroni Week Bar-Hopping event is extended until September 30, 2022. For more information and reservations, contact the hotels.