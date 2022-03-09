From Thai disco-inspired speakeasies to street-art inspired concoctions, here are six new bars and cocktail menus to explore in Bangkok this March 2022.

With the ever-changing rules in regards to serving alcohol over the past few months, it has been rather challenging to be in the know of the latest updates in the bar scene. Nevertheless, new bars and menus have been popping up all over town to inspire guests once more, and as regulations remain relatively eased, it’s a great time to go out and sip (responsibly) again.

Here are six new bars and cocktail menus to check out in Bangkok this March 2022.

[Hero Image Credit: Vesper; Featured Image Credit: Opium]

Mahaniyom Brings Resourceful Thai Cocktails to 100 Mahaseth

A bar where you can get bone marrow as a bar snack alongside your cocktail? Sign us up. Located above Chef Chalee Kader’s beloved 100 Mahaseth restaurant in Si Phraya, Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar is opening this March as the new brainchild of former Backstage Bar partners Ronnaporn ‘Neung’ Kanivichaporn and Chennarong ‘Janz’ Bhumichitr. The bar’s cosy, Thai-inspired setting manages to balance the charm of a classic Thai allure with funky and cheeky touches — or as Janz describes them: “Thai Rocco with a bit of disco, and thereby, Roccoco.” On the drinks menu, Bacardi Legacy Champion Neung Ronnaporn has put together what he calls a ‘resourceful’ cocktail selection, adding a sustainable spin to a fun and locally-inspired ingredient list. From the refreshing ‘Pineapple’ to the more spirit-forward ‘Pomelo,’ it’s a fun menu to work your way through. We were particularly impressed by the ‘Cow’ cocktail, which is made with red wine, brandy, beef fat, clarified milk, miso, black pepper, brown butter, and a blue cheese foam. Don’t shake it ’til you’ve tried it — and don’t leave without sampling the very, very tasty bar snacks, too.

For more information, visit Mahaniyom Cocktail Bar

Opium Opens at Potong

Is Potong the hottest restaurant table about town right now? It may as well be. Now, the progressive Chinese restaurant by Chef Pam finds beautiful company in Opium, a hidden bar located atop the Potong shophouse on the fourth and fifth floors. Under a concept of ‘Liquid Surreality,’ the space aims to combine a New York hangout with the spirit of late-night Chinatown Bangkok. The beautiful amalgamation is worthy of a visit entirely for this reason, and serves as a fabulous location for an aperitif pre-dinner, or late night indulgences thereafter.

For more information, visit Opium Bar

Lennon’s at the Rosewood Bangkok Re-opens with a New Cocktail Menu

The Rosewood Bangkok’s beloved upstairs vinyl lounge is back. Every Wednesday to Saturday, the speakeasy in the sky presents a new cocktail menu for its re-opening, entitled ‘The Sound of the Future.’ Aiming to provide “a visionary approach to libations and sustainability,” the cocktails once again take their inspiration from iconic records, and incorporate a zero-waste sensibility in their making. Highlights include the ‘You Are The Sunshine Of My Life’ by Stevie Wonder, which is made from a syrup of homemade croissants and baked apples, and the rum-based ‘A Mover La Colita’ by Wilfrido Vargas, infused with banana and Thai coffee. Tributes to disco are also made with the ‘American Disco’ Donna Summers cocktail, as well as a selection of ‘Lennon’s Favourites,’ for those who are regulars.

For more information, visit Lennon’s

Vesper Introduces ‘Contrast Edition 3’

If you still haven’t headed to Vesper to say hello to Federico Balzarini behind the bar, it’s about time. Bringing his magic and experience from the American Bar at The Savoy to Bangkok, Federico has launched the ‘Contrast Edition 3’ menu this season, continuing to explore the beauty of oppositions. In the latest edition, expect clever creations like the literary ‘Beauty & The Beast,’ (Appleton 12, manzanilla sherry, umeshu, Lapsang Souchong, Angostura, and absinthe), or the metaphysical ‘Beginning/End/Beginning’ (Roku gin, yuzu sake chamomile, saffron sorbet, and sparkling wine). Favourites from the previous menu like the ‘Dirty/Clean’ and ‘LGBTQ+/Male/Female’ are also still available, as well as the long-loved selection of classics. If you’re overdue a night of cocktails and good conversation at Soi Convent’s beloved Vesper, here’s your perfect excuse.

For more information, visit Vesper

Waldorf Astoria’s The Loft Welcomes a Street Art-inspired Menu

Both The Loft and the Front Room at the Waldorf Astoria Bangkok were recently listed as ’50 Best Discovery’ destinations, and so have curated special drinks and dining menus to suit. Available until 31 March, The Loft sees bar manager Michele Montauti collaborating with Thai street artist Piyasak Khiaosaard, also known as Mauy. In keeping with The Loft’s original concept as a New York artist’s studio, the street-art inspired cocktail menu includes concoctions like the ‘FOX,’ a whiskey-based cocktail with peach nutty liqueur, tamarind syrup, lime juice, and aerated foam, as well as the tequila-based ‘DESTROY THE ZOO,’ with italicus and clarified aloe vera vodka milk punch. The beautiful menu features the works of Mauy to accompany, and can be enjoyed as part of the special drink and dine offer for this season. Priced at THB 3000 net per couple, it includes a drink at The Loft and a three-course dinner set at Front Room.

For more information, visit The Loft

A Penfolds Wine Suite Opens at the W Bangkok

If you love wine and you love hotels, why not put the two together? Australian winery Penfolds is taking over the Studio Suite at the W Bangkok to present an extraordinary new experience with The Penfolds Suite. Decked out in the winery’s plush red colour scheme and stocked with a special Penfolds Max’s bar, guests will get to enjoy a pair of Penfolds Max’s, a Cabernet Sauvignon and a Chardonnay, and a premium tier Bin 23 Pinot Noir and St. Henri Shiraz inside the suite. If guests ever feel like leaving the room, the experience also comes with an afternoon tea set at Paii and dinner menus at Tipsy Cow or The Kitchen table, all of which draw inspiration from the Penfolds evolution of wine-making. A unique experience not to be missed if you love your vino, the Penfolds Suite is available until 31 December 2022, and starts at THB 5999++ inclusive of breakfast for two and a bottle of Penfolds.

For more information, visit W Bangkok

This story first appeared on Lifestyle Asia Bangkok.