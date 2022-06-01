My Spirit Drink: Visiting Philtration, Bangkok’s Underground Speakeasy

Located near the banks of Khlong Saen Saep, at the top end of Kasem San 3 Alley (a stone’s throw from the Jim Thompson House Museum), Philtration is a low-ceilinged, speakeasy-style cocktail bar – complete with secret entrance – that also has a very interesting backstory.

The bar occupies the basement level of a 110-year-old home that was the birthplace of Moh Mee U Thaitip, an herbal medicine formulated for heart and blood pressure, created by ‘Moh Mee’ (or Dr. Mee).

“He was the father of my grandfather, so I’m the 4th generation,” explains Nachapol “Na” Kasemsuwan, the founder of Philtration. “This is his house; he built it and lived here. Where Philtration is now used to be his secret office and workshop, and this is actually where the medicine was invented. Originally it was sold directly from the house, and boats would also travel down the khlongs, house by house, making sales and deliveries.”

As the medicine’s popularity grew, and the list of customers expanded to include even members of Thai royalty, production was moved to a proper factory (where it’s still produced to this day). The stately house, meanwhile, stayed within the family and up until a few years ago was home to a restaurant. The Philtration chapter began when the bar made its debut in January of 2020, boasting a collection of creative cocktails inspired by herbal medicines, with the associated health benefits of each one described at length in the menu. Of course, the timing of the bar’s launch was a tad unfortunate, but the team here is dedicated, and gallantly weathered the intervening lockdown periods.

Working alongside Na are the talented bartenders behind these potent potions, and in charge of that crew is Bar Manager Thawatchai “Nok” Permpol, whom some may remember from his time at Q Bar (2008-2013). After Q Bar he stepped away from the bar scene to work at Fico Corp, a company specialising in hospitality, luxury retail, and commercial real estate, but now he’s back in action… cocktail shaker in hand.

“All of the people behind this establishment are friends,” Na goes on to say. “We all discovered we had the same passion for cocktail culture, so we decided to open a bar.”

Feeling thirsty? Here are some of the best cocktails at Philtration:

MOH MEETINI

The Moh Meetini could be considered Philtration’s house drink, as it uses Moh Mee U Thaitip – the very medicine that created the Moh Mee empire. “It’s a variation on a Vesper,” explains Nok. “We use Iron Balls vodka (40ml), Iron Balls gin (40ml), chamomile tea (10ml), Carpano Dry vermouth, and five drops of the medicine, which is what gives it the pink colour. Moh Mee U Thaitiphas a very specific taste, so the challenge was to bring out that flavour without it becoming overpowering. As for health benefits, it actually cools your body down and takes the edge off a bit when you’re out drinking.”

OPIUM DEN

Flowers, herbs, and/or fruits always feature in Philtration’s cocktails, and for the Opium Den it’s blue lotus – a flower said to have a mild narcotic effect – that gets used. “This is my signature cocktail, and the only tequila cocktail on the menu,” says Nok. “In a cocktail shaker I muddle together miang kham leaves and grapes, and to that I add El Jimador tequila blanco (45ml) that’s been distilled with blue lotus flower, Triple Sec (20ml), and lime juice (30ml). Shaken with ice and strained, the drink is topped with egg white foam and garnished with a blue lotus flower.”

SWEET TEARS OF MINE

It may look super cute and innocent, but the Sweet Tears of Mine cocktail definitely carries a kick. “This one gets its name from the Black Tears spiced Cuban rum (45ml) we use, which we infuse with figs,” Nok points out. “To that we add green apple juice (30ml), lime juice (20ml), salted caramel syrup (15ml), and Tio Pepe sherry (10ml) that’s been infused with Kaffir lime and lemongrass. It’s served topped with sweet popcorn to add a bit of fun.”

Monthly Musicals: A Jazz Bar Hidden Underground

“In following with the speakeasy vibe concept, live jazz nights were introduced early on, but eventually we decided we wanted to move forward with a mix of jazz and musicals,” says Na. “Now, all our big events are related to musicals. Once a month, usually for two consecutive nights, we present an entertaining immersive live show that’s ticketed, with limited seating (less than 50 persons), and people are encouraged to dress up according to the theme. For our recent Disney themed night people really went all out! We partner with The Showhopper group, and they organize the theme, the singers, and selling the tickets. Our scheduled May event is called The Women of Broadway.”

Find out more about Philtration via their Official Facebook and Instagram pages.