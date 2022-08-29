Why The Standard, Bangkok, Mahanakhon’s Tease Tea Room is Bangkok’s Latest Place to Be

With dreamy interiors, an exciting array of curated delicacies and a fun cocktail menu to top it all off, Tease Tea Room at The Standard, Bangkok, Mahanakhon is Bangkok’s latest spot to see and be seen. Here’s why.

If you’ve been anywhere near Bangkok’s social scene these past few months, you’ll know the one topic that’s been irrefutably top of mind — the highly-anticipated opening of The Standard, Bangkok Mahanakhon. Following the success of The Standard, Hua Hin, the renowned boutique brands’ latest venture makes its mark on Bangkok city from the iconic King Power Mahanakhon, offering a whimsical escape right at the heart of the city’s buzzy business center.

The creative brainchild of Spanish artist and designer Jamie Hayon, interiors put fun at the forefront — cue art installations, eye-catching furniture, and a bold palette of tasteful neutrals juxtaposed against splashy, vibrant hues. Sophisticated design details are complemented by The Standard’s customary flair for tongue-in-cheek, which continue from the rooms through to to many dining establishments on-site. We’re particularly excited about Tease Tea Room, which serves up an impressive tea selection, alongside indulgent bite-sized treats. From its otherworldly interiors to the signature drinks, here are a couple reasons why it’s Bangkok’s latest spot to while away your afternoons.

You’re right at the heart of Bangkok city

Operating from a daringly imagined space on the hotel’s fourth floor, Tease Tea Room occupies its own intimate little corner, right by an expansive window. With sunlight seeping through and views of the surrounding greenery, you’ll be hard-pressed to come across a better space for those much needed, midday catch-ups. Whether you’re there to unwind over the weekend with your crew, or simply needed to pop out of work for a bit of respite, Tease Tea Room is the place to be.

The space feels like an otherworldly dream

When it comes to decor, some prefer to take things slow and subtle. On this front, Tease Tea Room — and The Standard, Bangkok, Mahanakhon in its entirety, really — begs to differ. From the moment you walk in, you know you’ve arrived. Interiors are loud and flashy, while still undeniably sophisticated. The tasteful decor, coupled with fine art sculptures featured throughout the area provide a variety of photo angles to have fun with. Black and white stripes bring the space to life, adorning the walls, floor, ceiling, and even the furniture itself to give visitors an otherworldly, dream-like experience.

The tea set is truly quite remarkable

It goes without saying that, at Prestige, afternoon tea is serious business. From decadent cakes, to sweet berry tarts and savory delights, we’re always on the lookout for the very best treats the city has to offer. At Tease Tea Room, the set menu is truly worth making a special trip for. Especially curated to reflect the whimsical charms of the space, each delicacy comes paired with a special tea from Araksa Tea Garden. Expect all sorts of savory and sweet options, from Quail and Whiskey Party Pie to Chocolate Pralines and Mango Delice.

It’s perfect for day-drinking

For many of us, the joys of a daytime libation are nothing short of miraculous. If you, too, are a fan of midday cocktails, Tease Tea Room is a definite must. Expect an extensive menu of alcohol-infused options, designed to take your afternoon tea experience to fun, new heights.

Tease is open daily from 1pm to 6pm. Reservations are recommended, and can be made by calling 0 2085 8888. To find out more, visit standardhotels.com/bangkok/features/tea-room-bkk.