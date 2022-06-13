By Invitation Only: The Distillers Library by William Grant & Sons Opens in Bangkok

The pioneer of the single malt category, William Grant & Sons has opened an ultra-exclusive private archive known as The Distillers Library for the first time in Bangkok. A space to be explored by those with an invitation only, we recently managed to get a sneak peek inside the exclusive whisky haven at Piman 49 Heritage Project on Sukhumvit 49.

Following the opening of The Distiller Library Singapore, China, and Vietnam, Bangkok has become the lucky city to welcome the Scottish distiller company. The Distillers Library is an invite-only space that boasts a repository of rare whiskies from the William Grant & Sons family amid luxurious, woody private rooms.

In this partnership with Italasia Trading (Thailand) Co. Ltd, Chakrit “Max” Benedetti, Managing Director, explains that The Distillers Library will redefine the traditional private room experience among Thais, while also encourage knowledge sharing among people who are passionate about the art of whisky.

Wonders from the Grant family archive, as well as several unseen expressions will be found at The Distillers Library. For a small sneak peek, some of these include the very rare (148 globally available, to be exact) bottles of The Balvenie 50YO, the Glenfiddich 1973 Armagnac, 1978 Hogshead, and 1978 Oloroso casks. Especially for this opening in Bangkok, William Grant & Sons has also brought to market the first of a series of strictly private releases from the ghost Ladyburn distillery.

A wonderful new opening for whisky connoisseurs and those with discerning palates and interests, The Distillers Library and its curated experiences are currently available by invitation only.

[Hero and featured image credit: The Distillers Library]