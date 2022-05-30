Drinking New Perspectives with VAVA, a Thai Mineral Water from Khao Yai

Launched at an exclusive event last week, VAVA is a new Thai mineral water that hails from one of the UNESCO World Heritage sites of the Khao Yai mountain range. Here’s everything you need to know about the pH-neutral water that cares deeply about its carbon impact on the planet.

On Friday May 27, VAVA launched its premium mineral water with the determination to preserve nature’s glory while bringing Thailand’s precious minerals to light. Ms. Kannika Vongkusolkit, Chief Executive Officer of the brand, describes: “Our VAVA brand aims to offer pure natural mineral water to consumers along with sustainably caring for the environment, which has led to the concept of ‘from nature for nature.’”

VAVA mineral water claims to be packed with loads of minerals and health benefits, helping to maintain water balance in the body, prevent tooth decay, stimulate intestinal function, improve skin elasticity, and more. The water also undergoes an environmentally friendly process that neutralise its pH value to around 7.4-7.8, making it easier to drink and versatile for all home uses.

At the launch event, Yossinee “Ja” Nanakorn, Akarin “Fan” Siwapornpitak, Niks Anuman-Rajadhon, and Kanachai “Kit” Bencharongkul were invited to share their experiences with VAVA from the perspectives of a chef, barista, mixologist, and photographer. The evening also welcomed Chef Pakorn “Tan” Kosiyabong from The G.O.A.T (Greatest of All Time) restaurant to demonstrate his creativity through a VAVA-inspired menu.

Inspired by the four elements of nature and origins of life, ‘earth, water, wind and fire,’ four distinct water bottle designs were launched representing each key element. These identity bottles have won packaging design awards at the 2022 Dieline Awards, as well as MUSE Design Awards from the United States, marking the brand’s proudest accomplishment of the year.

VAVA mineral water is available in four bottle designs at Line account VAVA Mineral Water, Facebook VAVA Premium Mineral Water, Instagram @vava.mineralwater and soon in leading supermarkets.

[Hero and featured image credit: VAVA]