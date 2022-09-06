Visiting Abandoned Mansion, Bangkok’s New Gangster-Era Speakeasy Bar

Located on Sukhumvit Soi 14, directly beneath the recently opened Coach Hotel, the new 1930s-style, gangster-themed bar Abandoned Mansion is a visual treat. Prestige stopped by recently for a visit with Bar Manager Sompong “James” Saydaung.

For an underground speakeasy, Abandoned Mansion is pretty big – with a seating capacity of about 80 persons that consists of plenty of comfortable sofas and leather easy chairs to relax on, all offset by beautiful vintage chandeliers suspended from the high ceiling. To obtain this spaciousness, the floorplans required the construction team to dig down a full two floors, which is why guests enter via a grand, red-carpeted staircase in the middle of the room. Completing the theatrical look and feel are waitresses dressed as Gatsby-type flappers, and bartenders in vests who look like they just stepped out of a prohibition-era speakeasy.

Managing things behind the bar is 37-year-old Sompong “James” Saydaung, an experienced brand ambassador and beverage consultant whom some may recall from his stints at Never Ending Summer, Jam Factory, and the Sukhothai hotel’s La Scala restaurant. His signature cocktail menu lists around a dozen different drinks, each of which takes inspiration from a real-life gangster (the menu, designed like a yellowed newspaper, includes short bios of all these celebrity criminals). There’s also a fine selection of wines, single malts, aperitifs, classic cocktails, and more, plus a selection of over a dozen fine cigars.

Adding to the overall mystique, the bar features colourful live jazz performances every night that take place on a special stage built above the bar. Interestingly, when asked which gangster is his own personal favourite, James chooses a homegrown bad guy. “I like Daeng Bireley,” he grins. “They made a movie about him called 2499: Antapan Krong Muang [2499: Gangsters Rule the City], with 2499 referring to the Thai year 1956.” So, was this guy as violent as the American gangsters immortalized by Hollywood? “Oh yeah!” James answers without hesitation.

Feeling thirsty? Here are 4 recommended cocktails at Abandoned Mansion:

MA BARKER

“This one is named in honour of Ma Barker, the famous lady gangster,” says bar manager Sompong “James” Saydaung. “Here we use Strange Luve pink gin (30ml), which gets its colour from the infusion of raspberries and strawberries. To that we add our homemade Madagascar vanilla syrup (10ml), blood orange juice (10ml), and Dilmah tea (10ml) that we flavour with mixed berries. Poured over crushed ice, into a unique shoe-shaped glass, it’s garnished with a sprig of burnt rosemary, and an edible flower.”

AL CAPONE

“This cocktail features Moonshine Runners bourbon (30ml) that we fat wash using Italian salami,” explains James. “That’s combined with Drambuie (10ml), and a red vermouth reduction (20ml) infused with spices. Served over a single ice cube, with a dash of Italian bitters, it’s garnished with a smoked slice of Italian salami – Al Capone was Italian, after all – and two thin slices of radish, which can act as a bit of a palate cleanser when you finish the drink.”

BABY FACE NELSON

“Strong, but well balanced,” says James, “this cocktail combines Smirnoff No. 21 triple distilled vodka (45ml), a housemade spiced raspberry reduction (50ml) with a hint of white chocolate, and a housemade rose and vanilla shrub (10ml). The drink is topped with egg white foam, and garnished with a marshmallow that we brown slightly using a bar torch. The special rose-shaped glasses we found on AliExpress, and a rose was chosen to symbolise youth and beauty – since the gangster Baby Face Nelson got his name because of his youthful appearance.”

JOHN DILLINGER

“This drink is a mix of bourbon (30ml), and Benedictine liqueur infused with blackberry (10ml),” reveals bar manager James. “To that we add our spiced red vermouth reduction (20ml), and a dash of housemade popcorn syrup (3ml). It’s served garnished with a cinnamon stick that’s burnt at one end – making it look like a cigar – in a wooden cigar box filled with smoke made from oak wood chips. It’s a good pairing if you’re having a cigar in Abandoned Mansion’s designated cigar room, and we’d recommend an A. Fuente King B cigar to accompany this particular drink.”

Feeling hungry too?

Alongside the drinks, Abandoned Mansion offers a dining menu consisting of 14 small- and medium-sized bites, with highlights that include: bruschetta, made with red prawn, dill, wasabi and mango salsa; octopus salad, with compressed watermelon, cucumber, chili and yoghurt; and ‘The Godfather’, a Wagyu beef burger topped with cheddar and bacon, and served with crispy potato wedges. As for drink specials, the bar gives equal time to both gangsters and their molls, with a ladies’ night buy-one-get-one-free cocktail deal on Wednesdays, and a men’s night buy-one-get-one-free deal every Tuesday.

