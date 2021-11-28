Since the festive season is almost upon us, here is where to find the most decadent hot chocolate in Bangkok.

The festive season is almost upon us and one aspect to look forward to is the special food and drink offerings. A good hot chocolate is definitely a requisite for the festive season. Although the weather here is not so frosty, we can still indulge in this essential festive beverage. Here is where to find the best hot chocolate in Bangkok.

[Hero and featured image credit: Giancarlo Duarte/Unsplash]

Chocolab, SO/ Bangkok

First on the list is Chocolab located within the SO/ Bangkok. A cherished location for Bangkok’s chocolate aficionados, this chocolate-centric outlet offers a plethora of options. For decadent hot chocolate options, check out their Splash Drinks menu, which features guilty pleasure favourites like the ‘Messy Hot Chocolate’ or even a cooler ‘Dripping Iced Chocolate’ more apt to Bangkok temperatures.

Sarath N. Chocolatier

Helmed by Chef Sarath Nimlamai, this chocolate boutique’s products are delicately handcrafted. Although they are recognised and revered for their artistic chocolates and unique flavours and concoctions, their ‘Cocao Pod Hot Single-origin Chocolate’ is a must-try for those with discerning palates.

Böhnchen & Co.

If you’re following a keto diet or you’re simply maintaining a healthy nutrition plan, this one is the perfect choice for you. This bean-to-bar chocolatier specialises in low-carb chocolate and offers several keto-friendly products, including their ‘Sugar-Free Drink Chocolate.’ It is both organic and vegan.

PARADAi

Next on the list is an award-winning Thai chocolatier. PARADAi utilises locally-sourced and imported cacao beans, and is a paradise for chocolate connoisseurs. Other than chocolate bars and chocolate bonbons, their ‘Signature Hot Chocolate’ is also a recommended item. It’s made from single-origin dark milk chocolate. To top it off, this festive season, PARADAi is launching a ‘Signature Hot Craft Chocolate Drink’ for brewing at home, so you can enjoy their hot chocolate at home, too.

The Sukhothai Bangkok

For all things chocolate, head over to The Sukhothai Bangkok for their extremely popular Chocolate Buffet. This chocolate-centric dining experience has made it onto the must-visit lists of city dwellers and visitors alike. As the name suggests, the Chocolate Buffet offers everything from chocolate nibs to chocolate-flavoured baked goods to decadent hot chocolate, which you can craft yourself to your very own liking.

