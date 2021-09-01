Wine & Dine

Igniv Bangkok teams up with Gaa, Haoma, and more for a ‘555 Home Sharing Box’

By Mind Celestia
Digital Writer
01 Sep 2021
Wine & Dine
Igniv Bangkok teams up with Gaa, Haoma, and more for a ‘555 Home Sharing Box’

Igniv Bangkok introduces the second edition of their much-loved ‘555 Home Sharing Box’, featuring seven specialty dishes from the city’s A-list restaurants: Gaa, Cadence, Haoma, and Wana Yook

With some of Bangkok’s most sought-after chefs coming together for the special collaboration, the anticipation has been real. The new ‘555 Home Sharing Box’ by Igniv Bangkok sees an exciting combination of aperitifs, snacks, starters, mid-course, main course, and dessert to take your fine dining at home to the next level.

Here is what to expect from this fine dining sharing box by five first-class restaurants in Bangkok.

Aperitif & Snacks by Chef Garima Arora, Restaurant Gaa

The first thing you can expect is chef Garima Arora’s Lychee Sake as a before-meal drink to stimulate your appetite. After that, enjoy the rich taste of Uni Chilli Toast, Smoked Chicken Buckwheat Paniyaram and Pickles, as well as Guava Leather Chaat.

Bread and Butter & Starters by Chefs Arne Riehn and David Hartwig, Igniv Bangkok

Next on the serving list, we see a set of plates by chef David Hartwig, consisting of a Snow Pea – Jalapeno dish, a Hamachi – Red Beet – Smoke dish, and a Bao Bun BBQ Pork dish. Chef Arne Riehn serves up a classic bread and butter.

Mid-course by Chef Dan Bark, Cadence

For the mid-course, there’s Roots and Truffle by chef Dan Bark of Cadence to let you experience a variety of fresh flavours before moving onto the main course.

Main Course by Chef Deepanker Khosla, Haoma

Juicy, meaty, and hearty, the main course is definitely worth the wait. It consists of a mouth-watering Dal Batti Chokha with Haleem by chef Deepanker Khosla of Haoma.

Dessert by Chef Chalee Kader, Wana Yook

To conclude the curated meal box, indulge yourself with this artisanal Piak Poon made from Burnt Coconut Husk by chef Chalee Kader of Wana Yook (and also of 100 Mahaseth). We have a feeling you’ll be thinking about it for days to come.
The 555 Home Sharing Box by Igniv Bangkok is priced at THB 4,500 for two diners and is available to pre-order until September 1, 2021. Discerning diners are expected to have their fine dining box delivered from September 4 – 5, 2021.
To order, call 02 207 7822 or LINE: @IGNIVBangkok
(All images: Igniv Bangkok)
Fine dining fine dining at home IGNIV Bangkok GAA haoma bangkok Cadence Wana Yook chefs

Mind Celestia
Digital Writer
Although Mind is often perceived as a poised extrovert who enjoys being out and about in the city driving one of her dad’s luxury supercars, decorating her cosy home whilst taking some feel-good, aesthetic snaps for her personal blog is actually what most comforts her. She is a home décor maniac, a car enthusiast and a woman who very much believes in the health-is-the-new-wealth kind of philosophy.
Get the latest luxury and lifestyle news delivered to your inbox.

Yes, I agree to the Privacy Policy

You might also like

follow our daily snapshots at @prestigeth

This error message is only visible to WordPress admins