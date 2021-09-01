Igniv Bangkok introduces the second edition of their much-loved ‘555 Home Sharing Box’, featuring seven specialty dishes from the city’s A-list restaurants: Gaa, Cadence, Haoma, and Wana Yook

With some of Bangkok’s most sought-after chefs coming together for the special collaboration, the anticipation has been real. The new ‘555 Home Sharing Box’ by Igniv Bangkok sees an exciting combination of aperitifs, snacks, starters, mid-course, main course, and dessert to take your fine dining at home to the next level.

Here is what to expect from this fine dining sharing box by five first-class restaurants in Bangkok.

Aperitif & Snacks by Chef Garima Arora, Restaurant Gaa The first thing you can expect is chef Garima Arora’s Lychee Sake as a before-meal drink to stimulate your appetite. After that, enjoy the rich taste of Uni Chilli Toast, Smoked Chicken Buckwheat Paniyaram and Pickles, as well as Guava Leather Chaat.

Bread and Butter & Starters by Chefs Arne Riehn and David Hartwig, Igniv Bangkok Next on the serving list, we see a set of plates by chef David Hartwig, consisting of a Snow Pea – Jalapeno dish, a Hamachi – Red Beet – Smoke dish, and a Bao Bun BBQ Pork dish. Chef Arne Riehn serves up a classic bread and butter. Mid-course by Chef Dan Bark, Cadence For the mid-course, there’s Roots and Truffle by chef Dan Bark of Cadence to let you experience a variety of fresh flavours before moving onto the main course. Main Course by Chef Deepanker Khosla, Haoma Juicy, meaty, and hearty, the main course is definitely worth the wait. It consists of a mouth-watering Dal Batti Chokha with Haleem by chef Deepanker Khosla of Haoma. Dessert by Chef Chalee Kader, Wana Yook To conclude the curated meal box, indulge yourself with this artisanal Piak Poon made from Burnt Coconut Husk by chef Chalee Kader of Wana Yook (and also of 100 Mahaseth). We have a feeling you’ll be thinking about it for days to come.

The 555 Home Sharing Box by Igniv Bangkok is priced at THB 4,500 for two diners and is available to pre-order until September 1, 2021. Discerning diners are expected to have their fine dining box delivered from September 4 – 5, 2021.