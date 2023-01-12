Glenfiddich Launches a Special Lunar New Year Edition of the Gran Reserva

If the New Year is already starting feel old, fret not. With the Lunar New Year coming up next week, a second chance for resolutions, celebrations and family gatherings is well on its way. For those following the Chinese calendar, show your love for your family and friends who enjoy a tipple or two by gifting them an exclusive edition of the Glenfiddich Gran Reserva 21 Year Old.

Lauded for its world-famous single malt scotch whisky, Glenfiddich’s reputation shines through in its new, special edition Chinese New Year Gran Reserva 21 Year Old bottle. Concocted by malt master, Brian Kinsman, and completed in unique Caribbean rum casks, the whisky boasts warm notes complemented by silky toffee nut and vanilla essences.

Aside from its subtly spicy-saccharine flavours, the bottle comes in beautiful packaging specially designed by award-winning Chinese illustrator, Yixin Zeng. The Shanghai-based artist is recognised for his colourful, precise, and grand paintings – a fitting talent to materialise art that represents magical new beginnings.

The designs on both the box and bottle are peppered with auspicious creatures, namely the Chinese dragon, crane, fish, as well as Glenfiddich’s famed royal Stag (Fu Lu). According to Chinese beliefs, this animal symbolises three cornerstones – wealth, prosperity, and longevity. Illustrated on the foreground, the stag’s antlers are coupled with colourful patterns that bring forth the mystic themes, while the rich, scenic background bursts with festive patterns.

If gift giving is your love language, express your appreciation for the special people in your life with this fine bottle of whisky. Starting from the middle of January, you can purchase the Glenfiddich’s Gran Reserva 21 Year Old Chinese New Year Limited Edition gift pack at selected fine spirits retailers.

