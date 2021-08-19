5 Bangkok High Tea Delivery Services for a Fine Afternoon at Home

Fancy a bit of tea time to revive your after-work spirits during this work-from-home season? Try these scrumptious sweets and savouries from one of the city’s high tea delivery services.

Set a table, pick your favourite book, and decide which high tea delivery set is right for you today. Here are Bangkok’s five best high tea delivery services for a fine afternoon at home.

The St. Regis Bangkok

Inspired by the destinations of St. Regis hotels all over the globe, The St. Regis Bangkok x Molto high tea delivery by Executive Pastry Chef Aey Anupong takes you from country to country through its gastronomic tower of delicate creations. From ricotta gianduja cheesecake with Nutella ice cream (Venice) to San Sebastien cheesecake with Earl Grey ice cream (Mallorca), these sweets treats will add a great go-on-a-trip energy to your day. For savoury goodies, try mini prawn taco, devilled quail eggs with caviar, duck rillettes with orange curd, and a mini bagel with smoked salmon. Finish it all off with the never-before-seen, handcrafted ‘The St. Regis Blueberry Cheesecake’ ice cream for a superb high tea experience.

To order, call 02 207 7777 or LINE: @StRegisBangkok.

Siam Kempinski Bangkok

The Siam Kempinski Bangkok offers two afternoon tea takeaway sets: the ‘Afternoon Tea at Kempinski’ set (15 selections served with Ronnefeldt tea for two) and the ‘Kempinski Pastry Tower’ set (24 bite-sized pastries served with jam and butter for two paired with a cold drink). Both are presented by Executive Pastry Chef Franck Istel. The handful of miniature savoury selections range from mini chèvre cheesecake and apricot compote, Canadian lobster and chilli mango tartlet, and ham and truffle cheese sandwich roll over to smoked duck, Japanese pumpkin and citrus pie. For sweet bites, the choices feature coconut pineapple choux, hazelnut chocolate and yuzu, passion fruit and raspberry tartlet with a touch of rose, lemon lime macaron, apricot madeleine cake and much, much more.

To order, call 02 162 9000 or LINE: @Siamkempinskihotel

Capella Bangkok

To further elevate your stay-at-home experience, treat yourself with Capella Bangkok’s Signature Summer High Tea by Executive Pastry Chef Sylvain Constans. The high tea delivery by Capella will let you dive in deeper into the elegance of Asian tea culture and the finest French pastries. Hand-picked from the hills of Northern Thailand and Southern China, tea lovers can pick their favourite, and customise to their liking with a selection of blends from Capella’s Tea Trolley. Not to mention, it comes with a set of palatable, savoury bites, such as terrine foie gras, honey caramel, bee pollen, and crisp butter tuile. You’ll also get warm butter or strawberry scones along with miniature pastries of your choosing. See the full menu here.

To order, call 02 098 3888 or LINE: @CapellaBangkok

The Athenee Bangkok

The Athenee’s ‘Fresh Summer Fruit’ high tea delivery set is all about refreshing flavours of citrusy taste infused with natural sweetness. Whether it is the taste of the mango tartlet, orange grand marnier chocolate truffle, or lemon raisin scone with fresh pineapple jam, these artisanal delicacies will definitely help beat the everyday humdrum of being stuck at home. Over on to the savoury side, culinary picks consist of grilled shrimp with avocado and green mango, lemongrass salad cucumber roll, smoked duck and lychee compote, a smoked salmon and citrus cream cheese charcoal sandwich, and prosciutto with melon compress topped with lemon cream.

To order, call 02 650 8800 or LINE @theatheneehotel.

Okura Prestige Bangkok

Daydreaming of having a picnic amid the lavender fields in summertime? The ‘Picnic in Lavender Fields’ high tea set by the Okura Prestige Bangkok brings a fresh, floral aroma of lavender with a Japanese twist right to your front door. The high tea delivery comes with a sweet-smelling surprise pine tree wooden box featuring lavender panna cotta, exotic lavender madeleine, lavender chocolate bon bon, lavender blackcurrant macaroon, blueberry cheese, cake tart, classic and blueberry cake, purple potato daifuku, and a seasonal lavender scone. The set includes one box of sweet lavender and one box of blueberry scones – all available for high tea delivery from today until September 30, 2021.

To order, call 02 687 9000 or LINE: @okura_prestige_bkk.