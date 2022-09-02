The Wait is Over: Maison Dunand, Officially Opens on September 9!

BREAKING NEWS: One of the most anticipated restaurant openings of the year is now just around the corner, as Chef Arnaud Dunand Sauthier – a master of French cuisine and a culinary icon in Bangkok’s restaurant scene – just announced that his signature restaurant, Maison Dunand, officially opens on September 9. The long wait is finally over!

The restaurant is located on Sathorn Soi 10, in a two-storey, wood-framed house that’s been reimagined as a little European chalet, decorated with oak wood, stone, cow paintings and leather rugs – taking inspiration from the Alpine chalets found in the Savoie region of France, where Chef Arnaud grew up. The menu, meanwhile, will feature cuisine inspired from the chef’s many travels, while staying true to both his French Alpine roots and his fond memories of Brittany, where he spent wonderful seaside holidays with his father.

“During my 25 years in the industry, I have always been known for my classic French cuisine, using only French ingredients,” explains Chef Arnaud. “After my travels and having spent time in Asia, the exciting cultural diversity opened up my senses to reroute my culinary journey. In Maison Dunand and Alpea, I would like to introduce you to something more personal; a cuisine inspired from my travels around the globe.”

Prestige will be the first to get to review Maison Dunand restaurant next week, so check back for an exclusive first look. For those wanting to reserve a table right away (reservations@maisondunand.com) the restaurant will be open for dinner daily, except Wednesday, from 5:30pm to 9pm (two sittings available). Saturday and Sunday the restaurant is open for lunch from 12pm to 2pm.

Alongside the new restaurant that bears his name, Chef Arnaud is also opening Alpea, a second dining space within the property (due to launch in mid-November). It will feature honest and authentic cuisine based on the culinary origins of the historical Piedmont and Savoie kingdom, a vast area spanning from the Mediterranean to central Switzerland.

To give folk a taste of Alpea a little early, a corner of the space has been given over to The Alpea Grocery, which will open in mid-September. This artisanal grocery – open every day from 10am to 8pm – ­will sell high-quality produce imported from Savoie, such as cold cuts, dry handmade pasta, vinegar and wine, as well as pastries, house-made bread, cookies, and other bakery treats. The Alpea Grocery will also be an unmatched destination for cheese lovers, with an impressive cellar storing a wide selection of farmhouse and artisan cheeses from Savoie.

To find out more visit maisondunand.com, or on IG at maisondunandbkk.