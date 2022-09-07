Prestige Gourmet: Mia’s Latest Tasting Menu is a Beautiful Balancing Act

The latest set menu dinner seasonal tasting experience at Mia restaurant beautifully illustrates how the combined skill sets of chefs Top Russell and Michelle Goh continue to evolve. Prestige makes a return visit to sample what may be the pair’s best menu yet.

The husband-and-wife chef team of Michelle Goh and Pongcharn “Top” Russell

Of all the fine dining restaurants in Bangkok, I think I’ve visited Mia the most. Part of the reason is that the food is so delicious, but it also has a lot to do with the fact that the husband-and-wife chef team of Pongcharn “Top” Russell and Michelle Goh update their tasting menu so often; reflecting the changing of the seasons with ultra-seasonal produce. Their current ‘Taste of Mia’ summer set menu – available as five or seven courses, from now until October 4, 2022 – is perhaps a little less flamboyant than previous outings, but to my mind it’s a lot more balanced. There are no missteps here, and the flow from beginning to end is seamless.

When Mia first opened in July of 2019, their menu was fully à la carte. In early 2020 the first ‘Taste of Mia’ set menu was introduced, and it wasn’t long before the management and the chefs decided to specialise in this form of fine dining. And now, as I find myself seated in the restaurant’s dramatically lit ‘Dark Room’ – one of the four uniquely decorated dining areas available – I’m in agreement that it was the right move to make.

Dinner in the dramatically lit ‘Dark Room’ at Mia restaurant

The first dazzling dish to arrive consists of a single Josephine oyster on the half shell, placed amidst a collection of beautiful seashells in a bowl exuding mists of liquid nitrogen fog. “I think an oyster is a great way to start a meal… something briny and salty,” Top explains. “For me, the Josephine is the Rolls-Royce of oysters. We serve it with ponzu, umeboshi jelly, yuzu paste, and green shiso oil made with local shiso leaves.”

Josephine oysters on the half shell to begin

It’s marvelous, of course, and illustrates how even the tiniest dish gets so much attention to detail here, but is it still representative of ‘modern European’, the term Mia has long used to describe itself?

“Yes,” answers Top without hesitation. “People have this misconception that because we use Asian flavors and ingredients we’re not ‘modern European’, but they could not be more wrong. Go to any big international European city and using soy sauce in French cooking is no longer eye-opening. Putting wasabi into your raw fish dish is considered normal now. And that’s why it’s called modern European. The modern bit is our flavour combinations. But in terms of technique, at heart we’re very French. I call it French cooking with an Asian soul.”

A lavishly displayed quartet of tasty appetisers

For the next course, a lavishly displayed quartet of appetisers, Malaysian-born Michelle provides the introductions. “This one is lobster claw salad on the bottom, with sauce Choron – a Béarnaise base with tomato added – and some shaved Australian winter truffle on top,” she says, pointing to a small tart resting on a bed of bright green. “Next to it is a squid ink tuile with brandade filling – here we’re using smoked trout – flavoured with taramasalata and topped with ikura and Earl Grey gel.”

This small seafood roll bursts with amazing flavours and, according to Michelle’s instructions, should be followed by the yummy chickpea puff – stuffed with chicken thigh, mango salad and topped with capsicum jelly – and then the elegant foie gras mousse, here dipped in sauternes (sweet wine) jelly and topped with prune gel. Admittedly, some of these starters may “appear” similar to those from previous menus, but many of the individual ingredients used differ substantially.

A fluffy sourdough brioche served with onion ash and shallot butter

At this point we’ve also begun the five-glass wine pairing, expertly curated by Atiporn “Nan” Khaengraeng, who has been with Mia for almost two years now. She begins with some bubbly Billecart-Salmon brut réserve Champagne, pointing out its lovely fresh fruit, ripe pear, and floral notes.

Next to appear is the table bread – a fluffy sourdough brioche served with onion ash and shallot butter – which is a Mia staple. “I’ve come to the conclusion that it would probably be easier to change my wife than change the bread here,” jokes Top (Michelle being safely out of earshot). “Our regulars love it!”

‘Lobster Perfume’ topped with Prunier caviar

The bread is terrific, as always, but soon enough the next course diverts the table’s attention. Entitled ‘Lobster Perfume’ it’s a dish that has been on Mia’s menu before, albeit in different iterations. This time the delicately poached lobster is combined with a watermelon and tomato consommé, a mixed fruit salad below, Prunier brand caviar on top, and squirts of basil oil and lobster oil. Having tasted the evolution of this dish I’d say it’s attained perfection, especially when paired with a 2018 Weiser-Kuenstler Trarbacher Schlossberg Riesling Kabinett.

“We move now to Mosel, in Germany, which is famous for sweet wine. The sweet and sour of this off-dry Riesling goes well with the lobster dish. It also goes well with the North Sea crab,” Nan says, alluding to the next dish. “That’s one of my favourite pairings.”

North Sea crab with ajo blanco and grapes

The aforementioned North Sea crab, finely diced and served with ajo blanco (a garlicky Spanish cold soup), macadamia nuts, thinly sliced grapes and a delicate scallop tuile, is finished à la minute with mint oil. It’s another Mia menu item that’s been evolving over time, and the wait was well worth it. I absolutely loved it.

Hokkaido scallop with corn espuma and Australian winter truffle

I also loved the next dish: the Hokkaido scallop with ‘textures of corn’, which in this case sees local baby corn hidden within a fluffy espuma made from sweet Hokkaido corn. Topped with a fried quail egg and a generous shaving of earthy Australian winter truffle, it’s all brilliantly offset with a salty-savoury smear of black pudding on the bottom of the dish.

The beautifully plated confit pollock with capers and cauliflower white miso emulsion

A confit pollock follows – which like the corn and scallop combo is brand-new – served in a cauliflower white miso emulsion, with brown butter and lemon, deep-fried capers, prune, shrimp, and bergamot gel. “I think Pollock is a very underrated fish,” says Top. “The texture is fantastic; flaky, similar to cod, it just breaks away when you take the fork to it.”

A smoky flourish reveals the upcoming, locally-sourced, hay-aged duck main course

Before the final main course arrives, a large blue roasting pot is brought to the table to reveal – with smoky flourish – the locally-sourced, hay-aged duck coming next. It’s a presentation tease regular Mia customers will be familiar with, but Top points out how the dish itself, including the duck’s elaborate preparation and the accompanying side garnishes, is quite unlike previous menus.

The amazing slow roasted duck (dry aged) served with red cabbage ketchup, summer fruits, late summer apples turned into a compote, blackberry gel, fresh blackberries, chicory, and roasted shallots

Was it fabulous? Yes! Do I have space to go into every detail and nuance? Unfortunately no, since I still have to mention the pre-dessert – a superb lychee and fennel sorbet with lemon mascarpone and dill – and the main dessert, a marvelous mix of rhubarb compote, rhubarb gel, and rhubarb sorbet, served in tandem with an almond financier and gingersnap tuile.

Lychee and fennel sorbet with lemon mascarpone and dill

“We change our menu quite often,” admits Top, during our after dinner chat. “Considering we have three menus – vegetarian, vegan, and regular – if you add it all up that’s about 40 dishes. It’s a lot of work, especially when we change the menus, because we don’t just change one of the three menus, we change everything.”

Almond financier with Italian rhubarb dessert

Finding exactly the right balance is crucial to the success of a multi-course set menu meal, and with their latest offering chefs Top and Michelle show they’re at the top of their game. The pair, who tied the knot six years ago, seem to have also found the right balance when it comes to managing their personal and professional lives.

“People ask, ‘how do you separate things?’, but with us our job is our life – and we’re ok with that,” Top confides. “We’re fully committed to our profession, and we get paid to do what we love. When we go home, we talk about food. When we’re eating, we talk about food. We watch cooking shows while other people are watching Squid Game.”

To make a reservation, visit Mia Restaurant Bangkok.