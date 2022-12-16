Prestige Gourmet: Paying a Visit to the Alpine-inspired Maison Dunand

One of the most highly anticipated restaurant openings this year, the Alpine-inspired Maison Dunand – which was awarded a Michelin Star in early December – is the perfect showcase for Chef Arnaud Dunand Sauthier’s renowned culinary prowess.

Chef Arnaud Dunand Sauthier looking fit and fabulous

Making the decision to “go it alone” is daunting, to say the least, even if you have the kind of rock-solid reputation enjoyed by Chef Arnaud Dunand Sauthier. In Bangkok’s culinary circles Chef Arnaud certainly needs no introduction, having made a name for himself locally as the Chef du Cuisine at Le Normandie from 2012 to 2021 (a period that saw the restaurant attain, in 2018, the two-Michelin-star status that it holds to this day). However, the natural trajectory of any talented chef is to eventually open up their own restaurant; letting the world know – as the famous song says – “I did it my way!”

Main floor seating area overlooking the garden

“It was about time, yes,” laughs Chef Arnaud as he recalls the decision to venture out on his own with Maison Dunand restaurant, which officially flung open its doors in the second week of September. “I felt it was maybe the last chance to do it, and if I didn’t take this step now, I never would.”

“I just hope it will work,” he adds, a touch more seriously, although personally I don’t think he has too much to worry about. Having tried the acclaimed chef ’s fabulous 2021 pop up – staged over several months at Gaggan Anand restaurant – I could hardly wait for his Maison Dunand project to settle into its permanent home.

The very Alpine-inspired upper floor

‘Home’, incidentally, is an apt term, as the interior design of this two-storey, wood-framed house – tucked away on Sathorn Soi 10 – is inspired by the Alpine chalets found in the Savoie region of France, where the chef spent his happy childhood.

“The aim, for me, was to create a chalet, like in my home when I was born, where I lived, and where I spend my holidays,” he explains. “I miss this very warm atmosphere of the chalet.”

Bricelet (traditional Savoie thin waffle) topped with droplets of smoked eel, dashi cream, and calamansi gel

The upper floor of Masion Dunand perhaps best exemplifies this Alpine ambience, with its A-frame ceiling, cowhide wall decoration, and spectacular faux stone finish that runs along one wall. “A lot of houses in the mountains are built around the stone itself, and that’s what we wanted to recreate,” he points out with a grin.

By contrast, the intimate lower level of the restaurant is where diners are treated to a view of the open kitchen. “This floor is for customers who like to see the chefs in action, and it’s also where I will do all the private tables.”

A trio of colourful canapés

In addition to Maison Dunand, the tree and garden-filled property is also home to Alpea, which consists of an artisanal grocery shop downstairs and a just launched casual bistro upstairs.

“I want to create a living space,” Chef Arnaud says, sketching out his master plan. “People can come and just grab a drink and a few snacks, or maybe they can go to the bistro, or buy something at the shop and go home. And maybe save the fine dining visit for a special occasion.”

“I want this space, one day, to be full of life. Not just a restaurant,” he remarks.

On the evening of my visit the restaurant is definitely “full of life”, with diners populating both floors (the seating capacity maxes out at around 25-30 persons). Soon after I settle into my cosy table on the main floor, a delightful canape arrives; a bricelet (traditional Savoie thin waffle) topped with droplets of smoked eel, dashi cream, and calamansi gel. A tasty way to begin.

Table bread served with Brittany butter

Next up is a trio of colourful canapés: a tartlet of smoked trout with trout roe; a sable (round shortbread cookie) topped with blood sausage, apple and celeriac; and a miniature vol-au-vent pastry filled with mushroom ragout with truffle foam. Resembling beautiful bon bons – each with its own colour coordinated plate – these savoury mouthfuls are each quite wonderful.

Miyazaki Wagyu beef, sardine, and Mirabelle plum, pocketed in thin slices of black radish

Just before the basket of fresh-baked table bread arrives – served together with three different Brittany butters – the first of the five wine “sequences” is poured, in this case an easy drinking Albert Mann Outrevin Chasselas 2020 from Alsace. This lovely white, selected by head sommelier Charles Rodenstein, provides the pairing for an exquisitely plated combination of Miyazaki Wagyu beef, sardine, and Mirabelle plum, pocketed in thin slices of black radish folded together to resemble a rose. Poured over with a vivid yellow-green tomato and plum consommé, it’s an incredible flavour combination.

Sea urchin topped with potato foam and a dollop of salty Kaviari caviar

This is followed by one of the chef ’s signature dishes: sea urchin topped with featherlight potato foam into which is placed a healthy dollop of salty Kaviari caviar. Finished with a pour of Champagne sauce, it’s a rather heavenly dish – oohs and ahhs are to be expected – that is part of the extended eight-course tasting menu. The regular menu, which the chef admits will change often – “I don’t like routine,” he quips – numbers six courses.

A trio of lobster one-bite delights

As the wine switches to a crisp German Chardonnay by Dreissigacker, the menu veers towards a dish of Brittany blue lobster which, at first glance – like the canapés before – resembles sweets not savouries. However, closer inspection reveals an oh-so-tender lobster claw in the middle, drizzled with a lobster bisque sauce, flanked on the right by a lobster chunk glazed with celeriac and blueberry purée, and to the left by black currant pickle, celeriac roe, hazelnut, and celeriac purée.

Before the main dish arrives, I’m treated to one last superb seafood selection: a generous filet of wild caught pollock, slow-cooked in oil, accompanied by sautéed cabbage, a fishbone fumé sauce, and smoked roe. When I later mention to Chef Arnaud that I have come to really like pollock lately, his eyes light up as he describes it as a “very underestimated fish”.

Wild caught pollock, slow-cooked in oil, accompanied by sautéed cabbage, a fishbone fumé sauce, and smoked roe

“The taste and texture is amazing,” he says, enthusiastically. “You can make a lot of things with it. It’s very versatile.”

As I savour my perfectly prepared pollock, I take time to observe the chef in action, seeing as how I have a perfect view of his busy kitchen. Curiously, it strikes me that almost all evening he’s been standing like a sentinel outside of the main cooking area, meticulously examining each and every plate his well-trained staff prepare; wiping away a misplaced drop of sauce here, reconfiguring a slightly askew piece of garnish there, before anything gets delivered to the table.

Bresse pigeon smoked with charred fig leaves

I make a mental note to ask him about it later, as my attention is suddenly diverted by a large wooden box that’s been brought to the table. When the server opens it, a plume of aromatic smoke escapes, revealing inside a beautifully roasted breast of Bresse pigeon surrounded by charred, dry fig leaves. It will, of course, be taken back to the kitchen to be properly plated, returning some minutes later paired with a mille feulle eggplant, cocoa nib powder, and pigeon jus. Absolutely marvelous!

Bresse pigeon paired with a mille feulle eggplant, cocoa nib powder, and pigeon jus

Of course, it’s worth noting that the tasting menu’s main course is a customer choice affair, and on the evening of my visit the alternate was a temping “mountain pig” topped with a plump Jean Paul oyster, black trumpet mushroom purée, and a garlic, parsley, and seaweed sauce.

“Mountain pig” topped with Jean Paul oyster, black trumpet mushroom purée, and a garlic, parsley, and seaweed sauce

The meal winds down with a fabulous pre-dessert – lemon sorbet and lemon compote crispy rice with almond, all hiding under a veil of green chartreuse gelatin – followed by a decadent looking tower of buckwheat cream, chocolate cream, and mint chocolate chip ice cream. And just to add a final twist, the final wine pairing is actually beer; namely Andaman dark ale from Full Moon brewery in Phuket.

Lemon sorbet and lemon compote crispy rice with almond, under a veil of green chartreuse gelatin

Chocolate dessert paired with Phuket beer

As the chef later joins me for my trio of delectable petit fours, I ask him about his decision to spend most of the dinner service scrutinising each and every dish coming out of the kitchen.

“You see a lot more that way,” he says, with a jaunty raise of the eyebrows, adding that being in any one part of the kitchen too much means your focus is limited, and you’ll miss the “big picture”.

Delectable petit fours on colour coded plates

Ironically, I discover before leaving that I actually failed to notice a few things myself. For instance, the elegant gold-plated cutlery is colour coded according to the handles – blue for the seafood courses, brown for meat, and white for dessert – while the final three plates holding the petit fours are the exact same ones used for the introductory canapés – a clever way to bring this memorable meal full circle.

To make a reservation, please visit: Maison Dunand.