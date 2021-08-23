Forget Avocado Toast — Ricotta Toast is the Next Big TikTok Food Trend

Ricotta toast is the latest food trend taking TikTok by storm.

Forget the ubiquitous avocado toast, as this cheese-on-toast concoction is where it’s at on social media right now. Singer Lizzo is even nearing two million likes for her ricotta toast video, and internet users over the world are having fun trying out the recipe for themselves.

First, take a piece of bread, then toast it. Purists will use the oven, anyone else can reach for the toaster, it’s your call. Next, take a knife, take some ricotta and spread.

So, is that it? Well, not quite. Next, you need to add some kind of tasty garnish, such as a handful of seasonal vegetables like tomatoes. The more adventurous among you can go wild with grilled eggplants.

https://www.tiktok.com/@lizzo/video/6982607139508423942?lang=en&is_copy_url=0&is_from_webapp=v1&sender_device=pc&sender_web_id=6992522300781053441

Or you can do like what Lizzo did and brown the bread in a pan with olive oil before topping your ricotta toast with arugula. Some TikTokers even revised the recipe with raspberries and strawberries.

This story was published via AFP Relaxnews.

(Main and featured image: Madmax Chef/Unsplash)